The Africa Cup of Nations has once again reminded the football world why when AFCON comes around, everything else takes a back seat.

From raw emotion and improbable storylines to global icons filling the stands, AFCON 2025 has delivered the kind of moments that keep fans glued to their screens long after the final whistle. It has been chaotic, inspiring, dramatic, and unmistakably African.

Although officially branded AFCON 2025, this edition has spilled into 2026 following scheduling adjustments, making it one of the most unusual timelines in the tournament’s long history.

Yet rather than dilute the spectacle, the extended calendar has amplified interest, allowing narratives from the 2023 edition to evolve naturally into fresh chapters across Morocco.

Global eyes on African football

AFCON’s growing pull was impossible to miss in the stands. France captain Kylian Mbappé was spotted watching from the terraces, there to see his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi represent the host nation.

They were not alone. Jules Koundé and Aurélien Tchouaméni were also present at matches, a quiet but powerful endorsement of AFCON’s rising global prestige.

Perhaps the most symbolic moment came when Zinedine Zidane sat in the stands, watching with visible pride as his son Luca Zidane featured prominently for Algeria, a poignant blend of football heritage, migration, and identity converging on Africa’s biggest stage.

Chaos, courage and classic AFCON drama

On the pitch, AFCON 2025 has stayed true to its reputation for the unexpected.

Uganda’s group stage clash against Nigeria produced one of the tournament’s most extraordinary sequences. The Cranes were forced to use three goalkeepers in a single match. First choice Denis Onyango limped off injured. His replacement, Jamal Salim Magoola, was then sent off for handling the ball outside the box. That left third choice Alionzi Nafian Legason to finish the match, an episode that perfectly captured AFCON’s unique blend of drama and disbelief.

Nigeria, meanwhile, kept marching on, but the match entered tournament folklore for reasons that went far beyond the scoreline.

Elsewhere, Mali carved out one of AFCON’s strangest achievements: progressing to the Round of 16 without winning a single match, doing just enough to advance in a format that continues to reward resilience as much as brilliance.

When football meets history and humanity

The stands have been just as compelling as the action on the pitch.

DR Congo supporter Kuka Muladinga went viral for his striking, statuesque pose during matches; a powerful tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the country’s first prime minister in the early 1960s. In a single image, football became memory, protest and pride.

Then there is the story that perhaps best defines the spirit of AFCON 2025.

Burkina Faso winger Georgi Minoungou is living proof that this tournament is about more than tactics and trophies. After suffering a serious eye infection in 2023 that left him effectively blind in his left eye, Minoungou’s career, and life, were thrown into doubt.

Two years later, he is not just at his first AFCON. He has scored on his tournament debut; the 90 + 5 mins equaliser against Equatorial Guinea, defying odds that extend far beyond football.

AFCON, unchanged where it matters most

AFCON 2025 may have stretched across calendars, crossed into a new year and unfolded under unusual circumstances. But at its core, nothing has changed.

It remains a stage where global stars come to watch, underdogs come to believe, history walks hand in hand with the present, and emotion lives in every minute.

Once again, African football has reminded the world why its stories do not need exaggeration; only attention.