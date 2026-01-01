Gunmen have kidnapped a traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Aniwo 1 of Aafin community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, Oba Simeon Olaonipekun, and one of his sons, Olaolu Olaonipekun, during a late-night attack on his palace.

The PUNCH, which first reported the incident, said the attack occurred on Wednesday night, when about eight armed men stormed the palace around 8 p.m., firing shots and demanding to see the traditional ruler and his wife.

A family member who was inside the palace at the time told The PUNCH that panic broke out as the attackers began shooting when occupants tried to secure the building.

“Around 8 p.m., I noticed some strange movements outside and alerted those inside. We started locking the doors and switching off the lights, but when they realised, they began shooting sporadically,” the source said.

According to the account, the gunmen forced their way into the palace after breaking down the door and demanded to see the traditional ruler. The source said Mr Olaonipekun eventually came out to prevent further harm. “They were about eight in number. They used their guns to break the door and asked for the Kabiyesi. They were also asking for his wife,” the source said.

The traditional ruler’s wife was reportedly injured during the attack. “She was hit in the arm by a bullet when they were trying to gain entrance,” the source added, noting that one of the king’s sons, who emerged from hiding with her, was also seized by the attackers.

The source said the leader of the gang spoke fluent English and appeared to have a specific target. “The leader spoke very good English. The only thing they kept asking for was the Kabiyesi and his wife,” the source said. The queen was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Local vigilantes were unable to repel the attack, reportedly because only two were on duty at the time. The incident was reported that night to police divisions in Owu Isin and Ijara Isin, as well as to a joint local security network in Ikosin.

When contacted on Thursday, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the command was aware of the incident and was gathering details. “I will get in touch with you immediately once I have detailed information about the incident,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

The abduction adds to growing concerns over insecurity in Kwara, especially in Ifelodun and other rural areas bordering forests. In late November, gunmen abducted the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, from his farm in the same local government area. He was held for weeks before his release after negotiations and the alleged payment of ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of kidnappings and attacks across Kwara in recent weeks, including the abduction of church worshippers in Eruku, the seizure of farmers in Patigi and Edu areas, and the kidnapping of foreign construction workers along forest corridors linking the state to Niger and Kogi.

Security analysts say the repeated targeting of traditional rulers, farmers and travellers reflects the expansion of armed groups operating from forest hideouts, despite recent efforts by federal and state authorities to strengthen patrols and deploy forest guards across vulnerable communities.