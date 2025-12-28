Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi expressed disappointment but optimism after the Carthage Eagles’ 3-2 loss to Nigeria in their AFCON 2025 Group C clash.

Trabelsi said Tunisia’s strong finish showed their capacity to challenge top teams when they controlled possession and imposed their playing style.

Nigeria stormed into a 3-0 lead and dictated early exchanges before Tunisia’s spirited response transformed the contest into a tense finale.

Goals from Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi reignited Tunisian belief, forcing Nigeria to rely on composure to preserve their advantage.

Man-of-the-Match Ademola Lookman inspired Nigeria with two assists and a goal, highlighting the Super Eagles’ attacking efficiency.

In spite of the defeat, Tunisia dominated the closing stages, creating chances that Trabelsi said could have altered the outcome.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria are now top of Group C with six points, while Tunisia face a decisive tie against Tanzania in Rabat.

“There is bitterness because we believed in a comeback. In the last 30 minutes, we played at a very high level and created many chances,” Trabelsi said.

He said the defeat underlined areas for improvement rather than a lack of belief in his team’s quality.

“When we impose our style and keep the ball, we can compete with any opponent. That is the positive we take from this match.”

The coach admitted that losing key duels early allowed Nigeria to build their advantage.

“We did not start well. We lost too many duels, especially from crosses, and that cost us. Once we began winning those duels, we put them under pressure,” he said.

Trabelsi added that tactical substitutions were aimed at increasing attacking penetration without disrupting team balance.

“The players on the pitch were performing. The next match is decisive, and we must take this intensity into it,” he said.

