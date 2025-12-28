Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria and more than 20 other countries have rejected Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, warning that the move violates international law and threatens peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Israel on Friday became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland, a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war, but has never been recognised by any United Nations member state.

Nigeria issued a separate statement denouncing Israel’s decision. It also signed the joint statement by over 20 countries.

In its statement on Saturday, Nigeria said it “unequivocally” supports the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

“The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all Member States of the United Nations and the African Union,” wrote Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nigeria added that it recognises the government in Somalia as “the legitimate authority representing the Somali people” and condemned any action that undermines Somalia’s constitutional order.

“The Government of Nigeria urges international actors to desist from recognising any part of the territory of Somalia as an independent entity, as such actions would only escalate the crisis,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that several countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have also rejected Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state. The African Union also condemned Israel’s decision.

Joint rejection by Arab, Islamic countries

In a separate joint statement, the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Djibouti, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and more than a dozen other countries, alongside the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned Israel’s decision.

They described Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an “unprecedented measure” with “serious repercussions on peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.”

The ministers said the move constitutes “a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter,” particularly provisions safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

They reaffirmed their “full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia” and rejected “any measures that undermine its unity or territorial integrity.”

The statement also warned that recognising breakaway regions of sovereign states sets “a dangerous precedent” that threatens international peace and security.

Somalia, AU react

Somalia has condemned Israel’s action, describing it as interference in its internal affairs.

“This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity,” Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar, told Al Jazeera.

Mr Omar said Somalia would deploy “all diplomatic means” to challenge the decision and urged Israel to rescind it and comply with international law.

He also accused Israel of linking the recognition of Somaliland to a broader plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, an allegation Israel has previously denied.

Saudi Arabia similarly rejected Israel’s move, saying it entrenched “unilateral separatist measures that violate international law,” and reaffirmed its support for Somalia’s unity and legitimate institutions.

The African Union also dismissed Israel’s recognition, warning that it could set a dangerous precedent across the continent. The AU stressed its long-standing principle of respecting borders inherited at independence, noting that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia.

Somaliland, Israel defend move

Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Abdullahi, popularly known as Cirro, defended Israel’s decision, insisting it was not directed against any country.

He said Somaliland has long sought international recognition and cited its functioning government, currency and institutions as justification.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recognition as being in the spirit of the Abraham Accords and said he would raise Somaliland’s case in discussions with US President Donald Trump. The US has not recognised Somaliland as a separate country.

Mr Netanyahu also invited President Abdullahi to visit Israel.