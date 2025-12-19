President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau (MON), has applauded the contributions of former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa to the Nigerian cause, after the talismanic forward officially retired from international football.

“Ahmed Musa was a rock for Nigeria, both on the pitch and in the dressing room. He was a charismatic leader and an amazing patriot who gave his all at all times whenever he was called upon,” Mr Gusau said on Friday.

“The Nigeria Football Federation joins other individuals and entities within Nigeria and globally to celebrate a man whose simplicity and humility, aside from his commitment and zeal to win for Nigeria, remain virtues that should be embraced by upcoming and even established players of our time.”

Musa, Nigeria’s record FIFA World Cup goalscorer with four across two tournaments in Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018) has formally hung his international boots months after becoming the General Manager of top Nigeria Premier Football League side, Kano Pillars.

A member of the 2013 AFCON-winning Super Eagles, Musa also won bronze (2019) and silver medals (2023) in Africa’s flagship competition, and played for Nigeria at U20, U23 and senior levels, and is Nigeria’s record senior caps holder with 111.