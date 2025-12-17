Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on one of the most enduring and decorated careers in Nigeria’s football history.

Musa, who remains active at club level with Kano Pillars—where he also serves as General Manager—confirmed his decision in a heartfelt message addressed to Nigerians and the Super Eagles family.

His announcement comes just days after fellow former captain William Troost-Ekong also bowed out of international football, marking a symbolic changing of the guard within the national team.

In a brief yet powerful message, Musa reflected on a journey spanning nearly 15 years at the highest level of international football. He wrote:

“I wore this badge with pride for 15 years.

From a 17-year-old boy answering every call 🇳🇬 to becoming the most capped Super Eagle with 111 appearances.

AFCON champion 🏆

Nigeria’s highest World Cup goalscorer ⚽️

Captain. Servant. Believer.

I gave everything.

Thank you, Nigeria… my heart will always beat green. 🦅🇳🇬”

Emotional letter

In a longer statement, Musa formally confirmed his retirement and revisited the foundations of a career defined by availability, loyalty and major tournament moments.

“Dear Nigerians,

Dear Super Eagles family,

After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles.”

He recalled how representing Nigeria was never a burden, even as a teenager navigating multiple national teams simultaneously.

“From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me.

I was just a young boy when the journey started. I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about.”

Musa made his senior debut in 2010 and went on to become the most capped player in Super Eagles history with 111 appearances.

“Football took me to many places around the world, but Nigeria was always home.

Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect. To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour.”

He emphasised the sense of duty that guided his approach to international football.

“Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it. I did my best to give everything I had, whether things were going well or not, because playing for Nigeria was always bigger than me.”

Among his defining achievements was Nigeria’s triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under the late Stephen Keshi.

“There are moments I will never forget.

Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria.”

Musa also etched his name permanently into World Cup history, becoming Nigeria’s highest goalscorer at the tournament with four goals across two editions.

“Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for.”

His leadership journey culminated in captaining the Super Eagles, a role he said reshaped his understanding of service.

“Being captain of the Super Eagles was another important part of my journey.

Wearing the armband taught me a lot about responsibility, patience, and putting others first. It was never about being in charge, but about helping the team, supporting younger players, and standing up for the badge. Even during difficult times and criticism, my commitment to Nigeria never changed.”

Musa reserved appreciation for those who shared the journey with him.

“Football gave me a career, but Nigeria gave me meaning.

To my teammates over the years, the coaches, backroom staff, and administrators, thank you for believing in me. To the fans at home and abroad, in stadiums and in front of their TVs, your support meant more to me than you know.”

As he steps away from the international stage, Musa insists he does so with clarity and peace.

“As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude.

I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken.

Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

Thank you, Nigeria.

Thank you for everything.”

His retirement follows closely on the heels of William Troost-Ekong’s exit from international football, with the former Super Eagles captain also stressing that his decision was taken “on my own terms.” Together, their departures underline the end of an era defined by leadership, resilience and service.

While Musa’s days in green and white have come to an end, he remains deeply involved in Nigerian football through Kano Pillars, where he continues to play and shape the club’s future as General Manager.