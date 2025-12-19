The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed opposition criticism of the ruling party, saying recent political realignments across the country underscore the APC’s growing national appeal and organisational strength.

Speaking at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mr Yilwatda said the party’s growing appeal stems from deliberate efforts to build a pan-Nigerian political platform grounded in progressive principles.

He added that the party’s structured mobilisation campaigns across the country continue to draw Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, enhancing organisational strength ahead of future elections.

The chairman highlighted recent defections by governors and political networks as evidence of the APC’s increasing attractiveness.

“The trend is clear: more Nigerians are choosing to be part of APC,” he said, noting that these movements are bolstering the party’s capacity for upcoming electoral contests.

He further pointed to the APC’s commanding presence in the National Assembly, with majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Mr Yilwatda credited lawmakers for strengthening party outreach and attracting members from rival parties through effective engagement and advocacy.

In addition, he announced the party’s progress in digitising its membership register via an electronic registration system. According to the chairman, the initiative will improve transparency, accuracy, efficiency, and internal democratic processes, while providing data-driven insights for strategic planning.

The NEC meeting followed the meeting of the party’s national caucus on Thursday, where party leaders reviewed electoral strategies and coordination ahead of upcoming elections, consolidating positions at both the national and state levels.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the NEC meeting, alongside top party officials and stakeholders.

The gathering concluded with a firm commitment to national unity, continued party expansion, and preparation to maintain governance despite opposition pressure.