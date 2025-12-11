The Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen has called for the urgent modernisation of Nigeria’s occupational safety laws to protect millions of workers exposed daily to preventable hazards in factories, construction sites, farms, hospitals and other workplaces.

Represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Olumide Osoba, the speaker made the call on Thursday while declaring open a public hearing on the Occupational Health and Safety Bill, 2025.

The session was convened by the Committees on Safety Standards and Regulation and Labour, Employment and Productivity.

Mr Tajudeen said Nigeria’s workforce continues to record avoidable injuries, illnesses and deaths due to weak regulation and enforcement.

“Across several industries, workers still face hazards that undermine their dignity and productivity. Many of these tragedies are preventable,” he said.

He listed unsafe scaffolding, collapsing structures, harmful chemicals, toxic gases, offshore operations and poorly maintained machinery as persistent risks in key sectors such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas.

He warned that the country’s regulatory framework has failed to keep pace with technological change and growing workplace complexity.

“The current system suffers from outdated regulations, weak enforcement and inadequate institutional frameworks. This Bill seeks to close those gaps and establish a harmonised national safety architecture,” he said.

The speaker added that the proposed law offers stronger protection to workers in the informal sector, healthcare personnel, transport operators and artisans, groups that form the bulk of the labour force but remain the least protected.

He noted that safer workplaces would boost productivity, reduce medical costs, minimise disruptions and strengthen investor confidence, with long-term benefits for national development and Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

Mr Tajudeen commended the Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations for its diligence and urged stakeholders at the hearing to offer constructive inputs.

“This public hearing reflects our belief that effective laws emerge when the voices of industry experts, unions, professionals and regulators are heard,” he said.

He reaffirmed the House’s resolve to pass a strong, impactful Occupational Health and Safety law.

Chairman of the Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, David Zacharias, described the bill as a historic milestone, saying Nigeria is finally taking decisive steps to update workplace safety laws that have become obsolete.

He said the legislation represents a transformative shift after decades of relying on outdated laws that no longer reflect the realities of modern work environments.

“This is not just a legislative formality; it is a historic milestone for Nigeria,” he said. “After years of persistent advocacy from safety professionals, organised labour, industry leaders and concerned citizens, the Occupational Safety and Health Bill now stands before the public for consideration.”

Mr Zacharias commended the two committees and the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who sponsored the Bill, for their collective efforts in moving the legislation to this stage.

The bill seeks to repeal the obsolete Factories Act, 2004 and replace it with a comprehensive, enforceable, science-based framework aligned with international standards and relevant International Labour Organisation conventions.

According to him, millions of Nigerian workers remain exposed to daily hazards, chemical exposure, unsafe machinery, structural collapses, infectious diseases, transport-related incidents and ergonomic strain, often without adequate safeguards.

The bill, he said, strengthens preventive measures, clarifies employer obligations and expands protections to vulnerable groups, especially in the informal sector.

He stressed that the legislation will have a far-reaching impact across major sectors.

“In manufacturing, clearer standards for hazard control and emergency preparedness will reduce injuries and downtime. In construction, where accident rates remain high, provisions for safe scaffolding, fall prevention and proper supervision will save lives. In oil and gas, the bill strengthens oversight and emergency procedures,” he said.

He added that agriculture where millions of Nigerians work would benefit from safer pesticide handling and better training on machinery, while healthcare workers would enjoy stronger biosafety and infection-control measures.

For the first time, according to him, traders, drivers, mechanics, artisans and other informal sector workers will be covered under a unified national framework.

Mr Zacharias said the bill addresses systemic gaps such as fragmented regulations, low employer awareness, fear of retaliation among workers, weak penalties, poor injury data and limited inspectorate capacity.

“The bill provides clearer duties for employers and employees, stronger enforcement powers for inspectors, mandatory reporting systems, improved penalties and nationwide safety information management,” he explained.

He underlined that workplace safety is fundamental to national development.

“A safer workforce is a more productive workforce. No Nigerian should lose their life or livelihood simply because they went to work,” he said.

He urged labour unions, employers, civil society groups, safety experts and regulators to contribute actively to refining the Bill.

“Your voice matters, your experience matters and your participation matters. This is an opportunity to shape the future of occupational safety and health in Nigeria,” he said.

At the hearing, the Federal Fire Service called for clarity on certain provisions of the draft Bill to prevent conflict with existing fire safety laws.

Represented by Chief Superintendent of Fire (CSF) Sarki Abdul-Rahman, the Service said it supports the objectives of the Bill but flagged areas requiring adjustment.

Mr Abdul-Rahman explained that the Fire Service has a wider mandate covering all environments, not only workplaces, and provisions on fire protection, prevention and emergency response must align with the Fire Service Act, National Building Code and Fire Code.

He cited Item 31 of the draft Bill, noting that approvals relating to fire and life safety systems including alarms, suppression systems, escape routes and firefighting infrastructure must not overlap with statutory Fire Service duties.

“Our concern is to ensure that fire-related components remain under the appropriate authority so there is no conflict in enforcement,” he said.

He also urged the committee to review penalty provisions to ensure punishments reflect the severity of workplace incidents.