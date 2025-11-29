The maiden Governor Douye Diri Top 16 Invitational National Championship will officially serve off on Sunday in Bayelsa.

The formal introduction for the tournament was made during a press briefing held on Thursday at the Coastal Fortress, the new headquarters of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association.

The event marks a significant milestone for the state, as the newly constructed facility—featuring a lounge, restaurant, changing rooms, a 150-seat spectator stand and a five-table competition hall—hosts its first national tournament.

The two-day championship will run from 30 November to 1 December, with the top 16 male and female players competing for the title.

Bayelsa State will be represented by 2025 NUGA Games champions Samuel Boboye and Hope Udoka, while Lagos will field fast-rising talents Matthew Kuti and Bose Akinsete.

Other strong contenders include National Sports Festival finalist Abdulfatai Abdulbasit, as well as Muiz Adegoke and Hussain Halima of the Civil Defence.

Speaking at the briefing attended by key figures in the sport, chairman of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association and South South representative on the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation board, Ama-Ebi Ebikpolade Stow, underscored the need for athletes to prioritise academic growth.

“No parent or guardian will be happy if their children end up with medals but without an educational degree,” he said. “That is why we are making it policy in Bayelsa that every player representing the state must have a degree.”

He explained that the association is already supporting student-athletes, including Boboye and Udoka—both students of Benson Idahosa University—as well as five others currently on his scholarship at the Niger Delta University.

“The era of players displaying medals without education should be a thing of the past,” he added, urging other state associations to adopt similar measures.

Rejoice Nimis Harold, a political science student at Niger Delta University and female captain of the state team, praised the leadership for creating an environment where players can thrive academically and athletically.

“Apart from table tennis, the chairman has supported my education and even extended financial help to my family,” she said.

Rejoice acknowledged the challenge of balancing academics with elite competition but stressed its long-term value. Looking ahead to the tournament, she admitted the pressure remains high.

“The Top 16 won’t be easy because of the calibre of players invited, but I want to make my state proud,” she said.