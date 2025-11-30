Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council area, in line with the progressive agenda being championed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Mr Ukwueze stated this on 25 November at Igbo-Eze South when he welcomed the visiting Enugu State APC Caretaker Committee. Ben Nwoye, the party chairman in the state, led the delegation.

The visit was a continuation of the ongoing reorganisation of the APC structures in Enugu, culminating in the formal inauguration of both the ward and local government caretaker committees for Igbo-Eze South.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, assured the delegation that Igbo-Eze South remains resolute in its support of Governor Mbah’s bold strides in governance, particularly in the areas of infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, education reform, healthcare, agriculture and economic expansion.

“Across all discussions, one message resonated strongly: the party faithful in Igbo-Eze South are united, energised and confident in the governor’s continued capacity to deliver unprecedented development to Enugu State.

“The people of Igbo-Eze South will work to ensure that our great party records resounding victories in the forthcoming 2027 general elections, starting from the presidency and down to all other elective offices,” he said.

“As we prepare for 2027, I reaffirmed that our focus remains on building a cohesive, responsive, and forward-looking political structure that reflects the hopes and aspirations of our people. The tremendous transformations already evident under Governor Mbah’s administration serve as powerful motivation for us to redouble our efforts and deliver the party at all levels.

“We will continue to strengthen our democratic institutions, mobilise our communities and ensure that our party stands as a beacon of progress, accountability and effective governance nationwide.”