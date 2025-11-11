Nigeria’s preparations for Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon suffered a major setback on Tuesday as the Super Eagles players and officials boycotted training in Rabat, Morocco, over unresolved issues surrounding unpaid allowances and bonuses.

According to veteran BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the entire squad, including backroom staff, refused to train on Tuesday due to long-standing financial grievances with football authorities.

In a brief statement reported to have been jointly shared by players and officials, the team confirmed the development, saying:

“The full squad including officials withheld from training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparations for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”

The boycott comes just two days before the Super Eagles face Gabon in the first semi-final of the World Cup Africa Playoff Tournament at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The result of the match could determine Nigeria’s path to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Before the disruption, Nigeria’s camp had shown signs of growing confidence following the arrival of Victor Osimhen on Tuesday day.

The 2023 African Player of the Year joined 22 other players in Rabat, bringing a fresh wave of optimism to head coach Eric Chelle’s squad. Training sessions had been brisk and tactical, focusing on shape, pressing transitions, and set-piece coordination.

However, the payment dispute has now cast a shadow over the team’s build-up.

The players are reportedly unhappy about delayed bonuses and appearance fees from previous international engagements.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has yet to issue a formal statement on the matter, though discussions are believed to be ongoing to resolve the impasse swiftly.

The Super Eagles currently have 23 players in camp, including Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye still expected to arrive.

The development adds to an already tense preparation period for the team.

Earlier this week, the NFF lodged a protest with FIFA challenging the appointment of South African and Beninese match officials for the Gabon tie, citing concerns over neutrality, given both countries’ involvement in Nigeria’s previous qualifying group.

The Super Eagles are expected to resume training on Wednesday, pending a resolution of the financial standoff, as they look to maintain focus for what is seen as one of Nigeria’s most important fixtures in recent years.

If the dispute is settled in time, head coach Eric Chelle will have his full squad of 24 players — including the anticipated arrival of Okoye — available for Thursday’s must-win encounter in Rabat.