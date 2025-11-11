Janet Akekoromowei and Ramotalahi Kareem were again among the goals as Nigeria’s Falconets routed their Ghanaian counterparts 3-0 on Tuesday, to emerge champions of the WAFU B U20 Girls Tournament in Bénin Republic.

The Princesses, 1-3 losers to the two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists when both teams clashed at the same Stade Omnisport d’Adjohoun on Saturday, were unable to stop the rampaging Nigerians who were 2-0 up before the 25th minute, courtesy goals by Akekoromowei (17th minute) and Alaba Olabiyi (24th minute).

Akekoromowie netted twice against the Ghanaians on Saturday while Kareem got a brace against the Beninoise on Sunday.

Victory sprang the Falconets to nine points and plus eight goals difference (they have scored thrice in each of their three games) to claim the trophy in the three-team tournament, with Ghana’s Princesses on six points after victories over the host nation.

The Falconets will be up against the host nation on Wednesday morning at the same venue, but the encounter is largely ceremonial as Nigeria have claimed the trophy.