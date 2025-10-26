The Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, have reached the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

The team secured the spot after a dominant 4-0 victory over Samoa, with Queen Joseph scoring twice, Captain Shakirat Moshood converting a penalty, and Azeezat Oduntan adding a fine effort.

The Flamingos needed a big win to progress, following a 1-4 loss to Canada in their opener and a narrow 0-1 defeat to France three days earlier.

They opened scoring in the 13th minute when Joseph latched onto a fine pass from Moshood and lifted the ball beyond Samoa’s goalkeeper, Grace Ae.

Three minutes later, Ae saved a powerful shot from Chisom Nwachukwu but was sent the wrong way by Moshood’s penalty after Holly Leapai handled the ball in the box.

In the 36th minute, Nguemo Terlumun beat Samoa’s defence and crossed for Joseph, who finished neatly to make it 3-0 for Nigeria.

Just before half-time, Joseph combined well with Mariam Yahaya, whose effort was brilliantly saved by Ae to deny another goal.

The Flamingos missed a second-half penalty in the 46th minute as Ae guessed right to stop Moshood’s attempt after Terlumun was brought down.

Oduntan eventually made it 4-0 in the 67th minute, finishing from a well-placed cross, while goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu produced two key saves at the other end.

The result sealed Nigeria’s qualification for the Round of 16, adding to their record as bronze medallists at the 2022 edition held in India.

