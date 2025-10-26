Two communities – Iheakpu-Awka and Uhunowerre – in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu Stateheld their annual homecoming and reunion on Saturday, 25 October.

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, was there in person to celebrate with the people of Iheakpu-Awka and Uhunowerre.

Mr Ukwueze said the celebration in Iheakpu-Awka “truly reflected the strength, unity and resilience that define the Awka N’Obara people.”

“It was heartwarming to witness their collective commitment to preserving harmony and fostering development through a shared sense of identity and purpose. The people of Iheakpu-Awka demonstrated that unity remains the cornerstone of progress, and I commend their steadfastness in sustaining this invaluable tradition,” the chairman said.

Mr Ukwueze said he was warmly received by the Uhunowerre community during the homecoming celebration.

“Once again, I saw the deep bond that holds our people together, anchored on a strong communal spirit and mutual understanding. Such commitments remind us of the enduring spirit that drives Igbo-Eze South forward.”

Later in the day, the chairman visited the Palace of HRH Igwe Vincent Ugwuanyi, Chimerem Eze I of Ekoyi Iheaka Autonomous Community, as he celebrated his New Yam Festival.

The colourful occasion was another testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo-Eze South people and the pride the people take in upholding traditions.

“Culture remains a vital instrument for social cohesion, serving as a reminder of our shared history and values,” Mr Ukwueze said.

“As a local government authority, we are intentionally aligned with the transformative governance model of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and our policy thrust and strategy shall remain people-centred, ensuring that our developmental programmes and interventions are tailored to meet the genuine needs and aspirations of our communities.

“Our focus will remain on fostering unity, promoting cultural preservation and advancing inclusive growth across Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area,” he added.