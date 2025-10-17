The Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its determination to transform the state into Nigeria’s foremost regional transportation hub through strategic infrastructural investments. Governor Dapo Abiodun stated this during the Town Hall Meeting on the preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the 2026 Budget for the Remo Division, held at the Remo Royal Event Centre, Akarigbo Palace, Ita-Oba, Sagamu.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, the governor said that the administration has demonstrated a bold and strategic commitment to infrastructural development. He noted that his administration had shown strong resolve by committing 130 hectares of land to the construction of the proposed Inland Dry Port, strategically positioned to connect the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Kajola Dry Port.

Mr Abiodun added that this initiative aligns with the state’s landmark Gateway International Airport project, which recently commenced commercial operations, a feat he described as a “significant milestone” that would accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and position Ogun as a regional aviation and transportation hub. “These projects will open new frontiers for seamless travel, enhance connectivity, and boost economic activities across the state and beyond,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also highlighted remarkable achievements recorded in other sectors, including road infrastructure, healthcare, housing, and education. Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, noted that the forum reinforces the government’s belief that citizens are the bedrock of governance and development. He emphasised that the meeting serves as a crucial avenue for inclusive engagement, transparency, and accountability, aimed at delivering quality service and measurable impact across Ogun State.

Mr Olabimtan encouraged residents of the Senatorial District to actively contribute their ideas and suggestions to the budget process, assuring that such inputs will guide government decisions and ensure that development reaches every community at the grassroots level. In his remarks, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi commended the Ogun State Government for its numerous developmental strides across the division and the State at large.

He expressed profound appreciation to Governor Abiodun, for his visionary leadership and people-oriented policies that continues to transform lives and communities. The paramount ruler stressed that the people of Remo are particularly proud of the Governor’s remarkable achievements, especially the successful completion of the Gateway International Airport project that has positioned Ogun State as a hub for economic growth and investment opportunities.