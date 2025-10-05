The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) serves up its first true heavyweight showdown of the 2025 season this weekend as two unbeaten titans, Enyimba International and Rivers United, lock horns in Aba on Matchday 7.

Dominance, pride and early-season momentum will be on the line at the Enyimba International Stadium today. Enyimba sit second on the log with 12 points from six matches and remain unbeaten, while Rivers United, with a game in hand, are yet to taste defeat this term. One spotless record must fall in Aba.

Managers on familiar turf

Adding spice to the contest is a rare tactical subplot. Stanley Eguma, who led Rivers United to their historic first NPFL crown in 2021/22, is now in charge of Enyimba. Opposite him on the touchline is Finidi George: the coach who masterminded Enyimba’s ninth league title in 2022/23 alongside his assistant Yemi Olanrewaju, another ex-Aba hand.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been just as intense. Enyimba edged a 1–0 win in Aba last season, but Rivers United have celebrated at the same venue before, including a memorable 1–0 victory three years ago. Both teams combine defensive steel with attacking flair. Fans can expect a high-stakes chess match where one mistake could decide everything.

Drama elsewhere across the NPFL

While most eyes will be on Aba, the rest of Matchday 7 offers its own storylines.

Rangers International host Katsina United in Enugu, buoyed by their hard-fought draw away to Wikki Tourists. In Ilorin, Kwara United welcome Abia Warriors before their home fans for the second time in three days, both sides eager to rebound from recent continental exits.

Shooting Stars, reinvigorated by back-to-back wins, will look to continue their resurgence against Plateau United in Ibadan. In Kano, newly promoted Barau FC, fresh off their first-ever NPFL win, face Warri Wolves with hopes of building early momentum. Niger Tornadoes, flawless at home this season, host Kun Khalifat FC in Minna.

Bayelsa United, reeling from three consecutive defeats, seek to appease its frustrated fans against Ikorodu City in Yenagoa.

Champions Remo Stars close out the weekend on Monday in Abeokuta against Wikki Tourists. After losing to Abia Warriors away, Remo will be desperate to strengthen their title defence and close the gap on the early front-runners.