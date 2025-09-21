Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, took a big step toward the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 away victory over Rwanda’s She-Amavubi in Kigali.

The match at the Kigali-Pele Stadium was tightly contested, with both teams creating chances but failing to break the deadlock in the first half.

The breakthrough arrived in the 70th minute when Alaba Olabiyi pounced on a goalmouth scramble from a corner to slot home the winner.

The result gave Head Coach Moses Aduku a winning start in his first game in charge of the Falconets, and ensured Nigeria hold the advantage going into the return leg.

Rwanda will now travel to Ibadan for the second leg at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday, where the Falconets will look to complete the job and advance to the next qualifying round.

The Nigerian delegation is scheduled to return home on Monday morning.