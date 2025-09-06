The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has inaugurated a 489-member campaign council to spearhead Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election campaign ahead of the 8 November Anambra governorship election.

At the inauguration on Friday in Awka, APGA National Chairperson, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, described the campaign launch as a clear sign of total victory for the party.

“There is no real contest in the 8 November election. The people of Anambra have already endorsed Governor Soludo’s candidacy,” he declared.

Speaking also, APGA Anambra Chairperson, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, said every electoral ward would be mobilised to vote massively for Mr Soludo’s re-election.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council and Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, stressed that grassroots mobilisation remained key to achieving electoral success.

According to him, elections are won at the polling units and ward levels, making grassroots engagement indispensable.

The National Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and former Anambra Deputy Governor, Emeka Sibudu, said the organisation supports any effective Igbo governor irrespective of party affiliation.

Mr Sibudu said, “Governor Soludo is doing exceptionally well. Our support encourages him to continue his commendable work, which the people of Anambra can readily attest to.

“It is evidence that he is performing. We in Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulate him for his great achievements in the state.”

Responding, Mr Soludo declared APGA more united than ever, noting past crises but stressing the party’s resilience and electoral victories.

“This campaign council of 489 members represents a movement within Anambra’s 8.5 million people. As members, you are all apostles of this mission,” he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 political parties would participate in the governorship election.

Only two of the parties—the African Action Congress and the National Rescue Movement—nominated women as governorship candidates, while six parties nominated women as deputy governorship candidates.

INEC said in July that it recorded 168,187 new registered voters at the end of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State.

An official said the figure was the highest recorded within two weeks in the state since the commission introduced the process in 2017.

(NAN)