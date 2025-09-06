Morocco underlined their status as Africa’s pace-setters on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after crushing 10-man Niger 5-0 on Friday to storm into the global showpiece with two games to spare.

At the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, the Atlas Lions needed just six minutes to expose Niger’s vulnerability after Abdul-Latif Goumey was sent off early. Ismael Saibari seized the moment, striking twice before half-time, before Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane and Azzedine Ounahi completed the demolition job in the second half.

Morocco’s sixth straight victory in Group E, took them to an uncatchable 18 points, eight clear of Tanzania, booking a record-extending seventh World Cup appearance for the North African giants.

Morocco’s legacy grows

Walid Regragui’s side arrive on the global stage as Africa’s flag-bearers. Two years ago in Qatar, Morocco stunned the world by becoming the first African semi-finalists in World Cup history, topping a group with Croatia and Belgium before eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockouts.

Their dream run ended against eventual finalists France, but it reset African football’s ambitions.

This time, Regragui is carefully blending experience with fresh blood. Of the scorers against Niger, only Ounahi was part of the Qatar 2022 squad, with PSV Eindhoven’s Saibari among the new wave trusted to carry Morocco further.

Pharaohs close in, DR Congo dream big

Elsewhere, Egypt kept pace with a 2-0 win over Ethiopia in Cairo, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush converting penalties before half-time. Victory set up a decisive away clash with Burkina Faso on Tuesday; three points there will send the Pharaohs back to the World Cup.

In Group B, the Democratic Republic of Congo stayed top after a resounding 4-1 win over South Sudan in Juba. Cedric Bakambu struck twice before half-time, while £50m Newcastle signing Yoane Wissa netted the fourth, his first since the record move from Brentford. The Congolese, last at the World Cup in 1974 when they were known as Zaire, are daring to dream again.

Senegal trail DR Congo by just a point after dispatching Sudan 2-0 in Diamniadio, courtesy of Kalidou Koulibaly and Pape Matar Sarr. The two heavyweights now face a titanic showdown in Kinshasa on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana steady, but injuries strike

In Group C, South Africa beat Lesotho 3-0 in Bloemfontein to maintain a five-point cushion at the top. The match, moved from Lesotho due to the lack of a FIFA-approved stadium, saw debutant Mohau Nkota score his first international goal before Burnley’s Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis sealed the win.

But Bafana’s celebrations were tempered by injuries to defenders Nyiko Mobbie and Thabo Moloisane, a worrying sign ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster against Nigeria.

Elsewhere across Africa

Benin kept faint hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Abidjan through Steve Mounie.

Gambia stunned Kenya 3-1 in Nairobi, with Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh on the scoresheet.

In Group F, all eyes now shift to Ivory Coast’s clash with Gabon on Tuesday to decide top spot.

Serhou Guirassy, fresh from a 38-goal season at Borussia Dortmund, struck his first in qualifying as Guinea beat Somalia 3-0. Yet their underwhelming campaign leaves them far adrift of Group G leaders Algeria.

The road ahead

With Morocco already through, Nigeria “the giants of Africa” asleep, the spotlight sharpens on Egypt, DR Congo, Senegal and South Africa; nations with the firepower to join the Atlas Lions in North America.

But with rivalries brewing, injuries biting, and shocks still possible, the battle for Africa’s remaining tickets to the 2026 World Cup promises to be as fierce as ever.