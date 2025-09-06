A young woman, Deborah Moses, also known as Deb’rah Porsche, has been allegedly killed in Lagos by her former boyfriend, Lintex Ogale, nearly two years after she ended their relationship.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening inside her estate in Lagos. The suspect has since been arrested and taken into custody.

A close family friend, Meddy Olutu Imanoel, narrated the incident in a Facebook post on Friday after speaking with the victim’s immediate sister.

According to him, Ms Moses ended the relationship in August 2023 due to alleged maltreatment. But the suspect allegedly refused to move on and repeatedly threatened her with words like: “If I can’t have you, nobody will. If I don’t marry you, blood will flow.”

According to Mr Imanoel, the deceased’s sister said Ms Moses, a recent NYSC graduate and interior decorator, avoided her former boyfriend as much as possible.

On Thursday night, the suspect reportedly disguised as a dispatch rider to gain access to her estate. When she declined to receive a supposed delivery, he scaled the fence and forced his way in. “He first cut her gas pipe, hoping the house would explode. When that failed, he forced his way in with a knife and stabbed her multiple times,” Mr Imanoel stated in the viral video.

He said neighbours who heard her screams rushed to help. The suspect allegedly pretended to be dead by lying beside her but was later found alive and arrested by police.

Another acquaintance, Adoga Israel, also confirmed the incident online, calling for solidarity among members of the Igede community to demand justice.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the victim’s sister for direct comment were unsuccessful.

Also, calls and text messages sent to the Lagos State Police Command had not been responded to at the time of filing this report.

Pattern of violence

The killing adds to a growing list of relationship-related homicides in Lagos.

In July, police arrested Amos Daniel over alleged murder of a woman believed to be his girlfriend inside a hotel in the Ayobo area of Lagos State.

According to witnesses, the victim’s body was discovered in a pool of blood after strange noises were heard from the suspect’s room. Mr Daniel was later apprehended while trying to escape.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that a dagger suspected to have been used in the crime was recovered.