The Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo officially came alive on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Rwanda.

However, several key players were notably missing from the team’s first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong led the early arrivals alongside goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, defenders Bruno Onyemaechi and Felix Agu — the latter earning plaudits for his impressive displays at the Unity Cup Tournament in London earlier this summer.

However, the opening training session was conducted without several high-profile stars. Among the absentees were Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s top striker, and Ademola Lookman, the reigning CAF African Player of the Year, who has been largely unsettled at Atalanta.

Samuel Chukwueze, who sealed a dramatic deadline-day switch from AC Milan to Fulham FC, was also missing, along with Cyriel Dessers (now at Panathinaikos), Tolu Arokodare (who joined Wolverhampton Wanderers), and Christantus Uche, who completed a move from Getafe to Crystal Palace. Midfield powerhouse Raphael Onyedika was also yet to report to camp as of Tuesday evening.

Despite these notable absentees, head coach Eric Chelle had a solid group available for the opening drills.

Players such as Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chidozie Awaziem, Benjamin Fredericks, Adeleye Adebayo, and Moses Simon were all in full training.

The remaining players are expected to join the camp by Wednesday evening, giving Chelle valuable preparation time with his complete 23-man squad ahead of Saturday’s clash against Rwanda’s Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

After that, the team will immediately turn its focus to a blockbuster encounter against long-time rivals South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, 9 September at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

With Nigeria currently sitting fourth in Group C, these back-to-back fixtures are pivotal in shaping the Super Eagles’ hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2022.

Chelle will be banking on his attacking firepower — led by Lookman, Osimhen, Chukwueze, and Simon — to deliver maximum points in what promises to be a decisive qualification window.