When Diana Chikotesha walked onto the pitch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, history was being made.

In front of a packed stadium and millions watching across the world, the Zambian became the first woman to officiate a men’s AFCON final; a feat that instantly etched her name into African football folklore.

Now, the 34-year-old assistant referee is once again breaking new ground at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania; further cementing her status as a pioneer.

For Chikotesha, though, speaking to CAFOnline.com this is about more than personal accolades. It is about rewriting the story for women across Africa and inspiring a new generation to dream beyond limitations.

“My message is that gender should not determine success. If you feel you have the potential, go for it. Even if it’s a male-dominated field, never look at yourself and say, I am a girl, so I can’t do it.

“Just step up. See yourself flying in the sky. There is only one thing you can achieve without effort: failure. Do you want to be a failure? No. So wake up, fight, and achieve your dreams.”

The journey to the top

Chikotesha’s love for football began in childhood, when she realised she could thrive as a match official. With support from CAF, FIFA, and her home federation, she rose through the ranks, eventually earning her breakthrough on the continental stage.

“The journey has been very good so far, but we are not yet there; we keep fighting for better things,” she reflected. “With CAF, FIFA, and our FAs being supportive, the progress for female referees has been extremely good.”

Yet her path has not been without obstacles. She admits that cultural barriers remain one of the biggest challenges for women referees in Africa.

“Our African culture in some countries is really hitting us badly. In very few countries can you take a girl from the community and put her on the podium to become a match official. It is not easy. It takes a lot of determination, hard work, and passion for the sport.”

Raising the bar at men’s competitions

Officiating men’s tournaments requires an entirely different level of physical and mental preparation.

“Men are faster in terms of speed, so you can’t compare them with women. If I know I am nominated for a men’s tournament, I need to step up my training physically to match the tempo,” she explained.

CAF’s Referees’ Committee has made it clear that women seeking to officiate in men’s competitions must pass the men’s fitness tests; hitting the same timings and distances. “The bar is simply higher,” she admitted.

Living the AFCON dream

Her proudest moment came in Côte d’Ivoire when she was unexpectedly called to officiate the AFCON 2023 final.

“When the president called my name, I didn’t expect it and I hadn’t seen it coming. It was a huge experience, one I will cherish forever.

“When I sit back, I feel proud. Like, yes, Diana, you really did it. But it’s also about the confidence and investment CAF and FIFA have put into female match officials.”

That night, in a packed stadium, in a high-tempo final, Chikotesha stood as living proof that women belong at the highest levels of the game.

Sacrifice, pressure, and inspiration

Behind her success is relentless sacrifice.

“At the end of the day, you are a mother, a wife, and perhaps working or studying, and you still have to balance FIFA and CAF training. It’s a lot of sacrifice. You sacrifice family time, you must stay determined, and you constantly ask yourself: what do you want to achieve?”

That resilience has been tested in tense games, including the round of 16 clash between Mali and Burkina Faso at AFCON 2023, where she disallowed two goals for offside under enormous pressure. “It was a tough, high-tempo match, but as a team, we did our best.”

Looking ahead

Chikotesha believes the future of women refereeing in Africa is “very, very bright.” With CAF investing in female officials and increasing their presence in men’s tournaments, opportunities are expanding.

Her own story is now part of that bigger picture; a roadmap for young African girls who dare to believe.

“I was the first woman to officiate an AFCON final; that is not something small. It shows CAF’s confidence. At CHAN, the number of female match officials has also increased. This means the future is promising.”

And as she continues to raise the standard, Diana Chikotesha is not just chasing history; she is rewriting it.