South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for next month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, fixtures that could define Bafana Bafana’s path to the global stage.

The group leaders will first take on Lesotho at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 5 September, a designated away fixture despite being played on home soil.

Four days later, the same venue will host a heavyweight clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles; a game already shaping up as the most decisive of Group C.

Captain Ronwen Williams remains the heartbeat of the squad, bringing his trademark composure between the sticks. He is joined by Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC) and Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine in the goalkeeping department.

Defensive reinforcements include Sydney Mobbie (Siwelele), Zuko Mdunyelwa and Aubrey Modiba (both Sundowns), Mbikezeli Mbokazi (Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), and Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania).

One glaring omission, however, is Khuliso Mudua, who remains sidelined amid his continued absence from Sundowns’ matchday squads.

In midfield, Broos leans on the experience of the embattled Teboho Mokoena, whose eligibility row could yet cost South Africa points. He is joined by Bathusi Aubaas (Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth, England), and Thalente Mbatha (Pirates).

Up front, the coach has opted for a youthful but dangerous attacking line: Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Relebohile Mofokeng (all Pirates), alongside Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), and Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia).

Across the border, Nigeria’s Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle has already released a 31-man provisional squad, but he is grappling with injuries to key players, including goalkeeper Stanley Nwabalai. For the Super Eagles, the visit to Bloemfontein is a must-win as they look to claw back lost ground in the group.

As it stands, South Africa lead Group C with 13 points from six matches. Rwanda and Benin follow on eight points each, while Nigeria trail in fourth with seven. Lesotho sit fifth on six points, and Zimbabwe anchor the table with four.

However, Bafana Bafana’s hold on top spot is under threat, with FIFA reviewing their use of the ineligible Mokoena in their last meeting with Lesotho; a potential three-point deduction that could open the door for their rivals.

With the margins tightening and two defining fixtures ahead, Broos’ men know their World Cup destiny hinges on Bloemfontein.