Standout performers in the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Yusuf Anas and Coach Daniel Ogunmodede are set to be rewarded on Tuesday, 2 September in Abuja.

The award and reception were held up due to the engagement of the duo in the preparations and participation of the CHAN Eagles team.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Chairman disclosed the new date and said it is pursuant to the board’s policy to promote excellence through the reward.

“It has been our policy to encourage players, coaches and the entire team to elevate the quality of our league football through outstanding performances.

“We have consistently reward our best club richly and the highest goals scorers and best performing coach in conjunction with our investment partner, GTI Assets Management”, explained Mr Elegbeleye.

Anas of Nasarawa United, was the top scorer with 17 goals while Ogunmodede led Remo Stars to a historic title success for the first time since the club was founded.

The NPFL Chairman said each of the award winners will be paid N1.5 million and also presented with a commemorative plaque.