The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has revealed that 92 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have failed to establish Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs), more than two decades after the federal government mandated their creation.

The Commission also disclosed that of the 303 MDAs assessed as of the end of 2024, only 84 have functional ACTUs. Another 127 operate with weak or ineffective units, while five have units existing in name only, undermining the fight against institutional corruption.

The revelation was made on Tuesday at an investigative hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Presenting the ICPC’s report, the Commission’s Chairperson, Musa Aliyu, represented by Director of System Studies, Olusegun Adigun, said lack of funding, undue interference, and weak institutional support have hampered the performance of many ACTUs.

He said some units report directly to Chief Executive Officers of their agencies, leading to conflicts of interest and lack of independence. Other barriers include poor political will, resistance to reform, and limited public understanding of the ACTU’s role.

Mr Adigun called for sustained training, increased engagement with the public, and clearer reporting lines to strengthen the units.

Responding, the Chairperson of the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Kayode Akiolu (APC, Lagos), recalled that the federal government had, in 2001 and 2003, through the Head of the Civil Service, mandated MDAs to set up ACTUs. The initiative, he said, was ICPC’s strategic move to decentralise the fight against corruption by empowering civil servants within MDAs.

“Through ACTUs, ICPC has extended its presence across over 400 MDAs without the need for a bloated workforce. That’s brilliant public sector innovation,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the time had come to scrutinise the actual performance of the units. He urged civil society organisations (CSOs), anti-corruption advocates, and MDAs to contribute meaningfully to the review process.

“It is paramount that we investigate and assess whether these units are truly fulfilling their mandates or if they have, regrettably, become enmeshed in the very practices they were created to eradicate,” Mr Akiolu said.

He emphasised that the hearing must go beyond celebrating successes and focus equally on identifying institutional failings.

Also speaking at the hearing, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack, represented by Director of Finance and Accounts, Emeka Aziwe, acknowledged that ACTUs had made some achievements despite their challenges.

He recommended that ACTUs be made to report directly to permanent secretaries rather than agency heads and be fully institutionalised within the public service structure.

Earlier, while declaring the hearing open, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen , represented by Umar Ajilo (PDP, Kaduna), said the session was aimed at strengthening institutional accountability rather than targeting individuals or agencies.

“We gather not merely as legislators but as custodians of democracy and champions of integrity. Corruption continues to erode our institutions, diminish public trust, and stall our national progress. This hearing is an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve and take decisive action,” he said.

He reminded stakeholders that ACTUs were designed to monitor, report, and prevent corruption while promoting ethical conduct in the public service. Their effectiveness, he stressed, rests heavily on political will and internal support.

About ICPC

The Nigerian government established the ICPC in 2000 to fight corruption by investigating and prosecuting offenders, improving public sector systems, and educating the public.

The commission also seeks public support in combating corruption, with cases prosecuted under the consent of the nation’s attorney General.

Since inception the ICPC has prosecuted about 1,000 cases and secured convictions in about 20 per cent. It also received thousands of petitions and investigated many of them.