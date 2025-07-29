A new global study has ranked French football sensation Kylian Mbappe as the most desirable single athlete of 2025.

The study placed Mbappe above some of the world’s biggest sporting stars, such as Joao Felix and Lewis Hamilton, whose love lives capture massive public interest.

The research, made available to PREMIUM TIMES and conducted by custom apparel brand ‘ooShirts’, analysed global Google search data to determine which athletes are most sought romantically.

The study used queries like “Is the (athlete) single?”, “Does (athlete) have a girlfriend?” and similar relationship-related searches to compile a top 10 list based on public curiosity.

The ranking also factored in Instagram following, estimated net worth, sport, and team affiliations. This is one of the recent studies by Ooshirts, which is not centred on branding or sales trends, but on athletes’ private lives.

Although European athletes dominate the list, and it does not feature any Nigerian or African players, it still includes stars like Kylian, Vinícius, Joao, and Pedri, who have many fans across Nigeria.

Topping the list is Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, whose romantic privacy has only deepened global interest in his personal life.

With over 178,000 searches about his dating status, the French footballer boasts an impressive net worth of $250 million and 124 million Instagram followers, making him the most desired single athlete of the year.

Moreover, the Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, despite being the oldest athlete on the list at 39, claims the second spot with 148,800 searches.

The influence of the English racing driver, Lewis, who currently races for Scuderia Ferrari, is in fashion and social activism. This has expanded his appeal beyond the race track, with a net worth charted at $450 million, the highest earning athlete among the top 10.

Additionally, Portuguese footballer Joao Felix followed in third place with 110,300 searches. The footballer, currently on loan to AC Milan, combines on-field talent with a youthful charm that resonates with Gen Z fans.

Right behind Felix is Carlos Alcaraz, whose stunning Roland Garros comeback this year catapulted him into the spotlight for his tennis and bachelor status.

The Spanish tennis player, Carlos, garnered 110,000 searches and boasts a $42.3 million net worth with 7.1 million followers on Instagram.

Next was Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, ranked fifth with over 58,400 searches, followed by Sinner in sixth.

The Italian tennis player, Jannik Sinner, attracted over 33,000 global searches from fans keen to know about his relationship status, particularly after his recent Wimbledon triumph.

With a net worth of $26.6 million and more than 2.2 million Instagram followers, the 22-year-old continues to rise as one of the sport’s most intriguing stars and one of its most eligible bachelors.

More so, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, the only Asian athlete on the list with 27,100 searches and a net worth of $87.3 million, came in seventh.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri took eighth place with 12,100 searches. At the same time, Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala rounded out the list at ninth and tenth, respectively.

From tennis courts to football pitches and Formula 1 circuits, the study highlighted not just athletic prowess, but the growing influence of celebrity culture in shaping public fascination with athletes’ private lives.