Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will be back on the court today (Monday) with eyes firmly set on the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Up next for the six-time champions is a tricky test against Mozambique, who also opened their campaign with a win.

The Group D clash tips off at 4 p.m. Nigerian time at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, with Coach Rena Wakama’s side aiming to seal top spot and qualification with a game to spare.

Ruthless opener sets the tone

Coming off a resounding 92–45 demolition of Rwanda on Saturday, D’Tigress showed why they remain the team to beat in African women’s basketball.

The defending champions were in total control from the first whistle, winning all four quarters and flexing their depth and discipline.

Elizabeth Balogun led the onslaught with 18 points, while Victoria Macaulay (13 pts) and Murjanatu Musa (12 pts) added muscle and experience in the paint.

That win extended Nigeria’s AfroBasket unbeaten run to 24 games, dating back to their last loss in the 2015 semi-finals; a streak that spans four consecutive titles (2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023).

Mozambique up next – A familiar rivalry

Mozambique are no stranger to Nigeria. The southern Africans also made a confident start, dispatching Rwanda 72–55 in their opener, thanks to a commanding first-half showing and a strong finish.

That result sets up a straight fight for group supremacy, with both teams knowing that victory guarantees a quarter-final spot and a smoother path in the knockout rounds.

But history favours the D’Tigress.

Nigeria have won eight of their last ten meetings with Mozambique, including a 59–52 quarter-final win in 2023, and a 67–50 group stage victory in 2021. Mozambique’s previous triumph over Nigeria came way back in the 2013 AfroBasket quarter-finals.

By the numbers: Nigeria’s edge is clear

Statistically, Nigeria are a cut above. Through the first round:

Points per game: Nigeria – 92, Mozambique – 72; Rebounds per game: Nigeria – 47, Mozambique – 46; Assists per game: Nigeria – 25, Mozambique – 20; Free-throw %: Nigeria – 83.3%, Mozambique – 56.5%.

And beyond the numbers, defensive discipline and fast transitions remain hallmarks of Wakama’s squad, something Mozambique will have to contend with if they hope to spring an upset.

Balanced roster, Big ambitions

Coach Wakama has struck a smart balance between experience and youth. Veterans like Macaulay, Balogun, and Amy Okonkwo provide leadership, while new faces such as Vera Ojenuwa, who opened her scoring account against Rwanda, add freshness and energy.

On the march for seven

As the D’Tigress continue their quest for a record-extending seventh AfroBasket crown, today’s clash with Mozambique is more than just a group stage fixture; it’s a statement opportunity.

Another dominant showing would not only underline Nigeria’s continental dominance but send a clear message to title hopefuls lurking in other groups.

With form, history, and firepower in their favour, Nigeria enter as firm favourites, but Wakama and her squad know that titles aren’t won on paper.

The business end is fast approaching, and the champions are just getting started.