Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and its environs will have a rare view of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations trophy – the most coveted diadem in African women’s football – when the Super Falcons arrive in Nigeria on Monday.

The victorious contingent is scheduled to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by noon on Monday, and the Nigeria Football Federation is making arrangements to have the team move to the Presidential Villa in an open-roof bus along populated districts, with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

“We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches on an open-roof bus, and we are plying through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa. This will afford a good number of people in those areas to have a rare sight of the Women’s AFCON trophy,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on Sunday.

The Super Falcons accomplished a record-extending 10th Women AFCON title triumph on Saturday night, with a come-from-behind 3-2 defeat of hosts Morocco at Rabat’s Stade Olympique.

His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is scheduled to host the team at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.