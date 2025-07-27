The Voice of Nigeria (VON) has issued a public apology for a false report on its website announcing the Super Falcon’s loss in the WAFCON 2024 final against Morocco.

The erroneous publication confused fans as Nigeria’s Super Falcons staged a comeback to win 3-2.

According to VON’s Director General and CEO, Jibrin Ndace, in a statement on Sunday, the organisation takes full responsibility for the incident and acknowledges the importance of journalistic integrity.

He assured that the organisation is taking steps to enhance the security of its digital platforms and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“It is important to clarify that while internal editorial processes are being reviewed and strengthened, we are not placing sole responsibility on any individual staff member, including the sports reporter initially associated with the story. Rather, this episode underscores the need for comprehensive institutional safeguards to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“As part of our ongoing internal reforms, we have introduced key editorial structures, including an Investigative Desk, a Fact-Checking Unit, and a Monitoring and Evaluation Team. We have also undertaken strategic staff redeployments to enhance accountability, build resilience, and boost editorial efficiency across our platforms.

The Director General expressed gratitude to the public for their feedback and concern. He further reaffirmed VON’s dedication to being a responsive, transparent, and globally respected media institution.

VON’s Faux Pas

The Voice of Nigeria (VON) announced Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses as the winner of the WAFCON 2025 final against Nigeria’s Super Falcons, citing a 2-0 scoreline.

It, however, remains unclear why the erroneous report was published, as Morocco led at halftime, courtesy of Ghizlane Chebbak’s 12th-minute goal and Sanaa Mssoudy’s 23rd-minute strike.

The error becomes even more glaring considering the dramatic second-half turnaround.

After Morocco took a 2-0 lead at halftime, the Super Falcons scored three goals, with Esther Okoronkwo scoring a penalty and providing two assists, and Jennifer Echegini netting the winner in the 88th minute, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory.

The stark contrast between the halftime lead and the final score makes the premature announcement all the more baffling.

“The Atlas Lionesses, coached by Jorge Vilda (former Spain women’s coach), delivered a near-perfect performance from start to finish. With an aggressive midfield press, clinical finishing, and a vocal crowd behind them, Morocco disrupted Nigeria’s rhythm early and maintained control throughout the game,” VON had reported.

The second half play by the Super Eagles provided ample time to correct the false report.

Report likely written using an AI tool

The report was most likely written using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, as it lacked nuance and fabricated quotes from key personalities in the game.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Super Falcons on WAFCON victory

The report falsely quoted Jorge Vilda, the Moroccan coach, saying that the win is a victory for every Moroccan girl who dreams of greatness.

The report further stated that the Super Falcon’s coach, Justine Madugu, said the players gave it their all, but Morocco deserved to win. Rasheedat Ajibade, Nigeria’s captain, was also falsely quoted in the report.

VON said while initial findings pointed to an internal lapse, it was investigating the possibility of a security breach that may have contributed to the mistake.

The rush to publish unverified news has been a major cause for concern among media practitioners. Over the years, emphasis has been laid on the importance of fact-checking and verification to ensure fact-based reporting.