Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the Super Falcons’ dramatic triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), praising the team’s grit and determination in a pulsating final match against hosts Morocco.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Osinbajo hailed the Falcons for embodying the true Nigerian spirit—undaunted, resilient, and triumphant. “Well… I trust someone gently warned Morocco. When Nigeria arrives quietly, it is often because we intend to leave with all the noise,” he wrote.

The Falcons staged a remarkable comeback on Saturday night in Rabat, overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Morocco 3-2 and clinch their 10th WAFCON title. Despite the roaring home crowd, the Nigerian team maintained composure and executed a thrilling turnaround.

After conceding twice early in the first half, Nigeria found their rhythm in the second half. Esther Okoronkwo coolly converted a penalty to halve the deficit, while Folashade Ijamilusi equalized with a clinical finish shortly after. The defining moment came when Jennifer Echegini curled in a sublime free kick, sealing the win and sending the Nigerian bench and fans into raptures.

“What happened tonight in Rabat was vintage Naija,” Mr Osinbajo remarked. “Three goals. One comeback written with resolve. And a trophy that now tells its own story in green white green.”

The former Vice President praised the team’s unshakable belief: “We play with fire in our feet and faith in our future. Because we may bend, but we never break.”

In his closing words, Mr Osinbajo invoked the iconic Nigerian phrase of confidence and pride: “Naija no dey carry last.”

Saturday’s victory reinforces Nigeria’s dominance in women’s football on the continent and offers renewed hope ahead of global competitions.

The Super Falcons, under coach Justin Madugu have once again shown that when it matters most, they rise to the occasion.