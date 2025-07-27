With the 2026 FIFA World Cup race heating up, Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a must-win showdown against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, 9 September, at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The match will kick off at 4 p.m. GMT (5pm Nigerian time, 6 p.m. South African time).

This Group C Matchday 8 encounter could determine which team finishes top of the group and clinches Africa’s sole automatic ticket to the World Cup.

According to FIFA’s Head of Qualifiers and International Matches, Gordon Savic, all logistics have been finalised for the crucial match, which will take place at the 46,000-capacity stadium formerly known as Vodacom Park—one of the venues used during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The state of play in Group C

After six rounds of matches, South Africa currently sit at the top of Group C with 13 points, having won four, drawn one, and lost one.

They boast a goal difference of +5, scoring 10 and conceding five. Bafana Bafana’s most recent results include a 2-0 win over Rwanda and a 3-1 victory against Zimbabwe.

Rwanda and Benin follow with 8 points each, but Rwanda has a better goal difference, keeping them in second place.

Nigeria, despite their pedigree and expectations, are fourth with 7 points from six matches—a return of just one win, four draws, and one loss.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe round out the group with 6 and 4 points, respectively.

Nigeria’s struggles and what’s at stake

The Super Eagles last featured at the FIFA World Cup in 2018, have struggled for consistency in this qualifying campaign.

With just one win, the pressure is mounting on new coach Eric Chelle and his players to deliver in the remaining four matches.

A home fixture against Rwanda on 6 September 6 precedes the trip to South Africa, and anything less than maximum points from both games could further jeopardise Nigeria’s hopes of qualification.

Given that only the group winner qualifies directly, the margin for error is very slim.