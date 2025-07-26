The last few hours have been incredibly hard since I heard the devastating news of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Leon Usigbe. I’m still in disbelief, especially after having seen him frequently over the past two weeks during my visits to the various hospitals he was admitted to—four in total.

Each visit brought hope, a chance to connect, and a reminder of how strong and spirited he remained despite his health battles. Losing him leaves a deep void, especially in the way we cover important events like the Presidential Villa and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This loss is even more profound because I have already lost several close buddies from the State House family—Kola Oshinyemi, Daniel Idonor, Chukwuma Onuekwusi, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf Kano —and now Leon. Each departure has left a wound that has yet to heal fully. The weight of losing so many brothers in this circle is heartbreaking, and it challenges my spirit every day.

Our journey together dates back to the President Musa YarAdua era, but my fondest memories are from our annual UNGA adventures in New York every September. We roamed the city’s streets, from the UN building to grabbing street food, and even hanging out at the Apple Store in Grand Central, checking out the latest iPhone. These trips became traditions, interrupted only briefly during the COVID years when accreditation was paused. When we resumed in 2022, we were back with our masks on, undeterred. On some trips, I brought along my son Joshua—who instantly bonded with Leon Usigbe. When we visited him at State House Clinic, they shared laughs about Joshua’s mischief in 2023 at Cairo airport and he gave my son tips on how to grow his YouTube channel, the kind of contents that will attract likes and positive comments. I never imagined those moments would be among the last we’d share.

Leon Usigbe’s presence in the press gallery was magnetic—his corner will now feel emptier. He even joined us in my village in May 2011 for my traditional wedding, capturing countless moments which he loved revisiting and sharing, the most recent just weeks ago. Every year, after covering UNGA, he’d soak in the beauty of New York and other states, even covering the U.S. elections with his unwavering support for Trump.

He was more than a journalist—he was a fearless storyteller, a dapper dresser, a lover of history and politics, a disciplined man who took pride in his good health and family. He was a gym regular, an avid reader, a dance enthusiast, and my greatest cheerleader during my small victories. He survived tough battles—an attack in Abuja, a kidnap attempt on his family—and yet we thought this recent hospitalization was just another challenge. He was preparing for retirement and had plans to pen a memoir, a legacy for us all.

If I’m heartbroken, I can only imagine the pain of his close-knit family, especially his devoted wife, who stood tall through his illness, sharing caregiving duties with their children. Over these last two weeks, visiting him through four different hospitals, I witnessed her unwavering strength and the deep love surrounding him. When I received the early morning call from her that he was unresponsive, panic gripped me, but I held onto hope and prayed. I encouraged his family with scriptures, hoping to join them soon in thanksgiving when he would share his testimony of survival.

I reminded them how Dr Usigbe used to boast about the good genes in his family line, I told them to hold into that as they continue in prayers for his quick recovery. Yesterday, when I told his daughter that he must be around to enjoy the fruits of his labour with you all, she replied, “He’s not going anywhere; he hasn’t even seen his grandchildren yet.” I don’t want to imagine what is passing through her mind right now.

Dr Usigbe was a man who celebrated life’s joys—his family, his Chelsea Football Club, and every win. Now, in this time of loss, I remember him with deep gratitude, as the Bible teaches us to give thanks in all things: “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Dear heavenly Father, we thank you for the times we shared with Leon Usigbe on this side of eternity. We lift up his family and his colleagues. We ask for Your deep comfort and peace to surround them in this time of loss and sorrow. Your Word reminds us in Psalm 34:18 that “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” May his family feel Your nearness and find refuge in Your loving arms.

Lord, please strengthen his family with Your promises from Isaiah 41:10: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Bring healing to their hearts and calm to their minds.

For us his colleagues, grant us unity and encouragement. Help us uphold one another with compassion, reflecting Your grace. May Your peace, which “transcends all understanding” (Philippians 4:7), guard our hearts as we navigate this difficult time. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Dr. Leon Usigbe—thank you for being my friend, my brother, my voice of reason. Your story lives on in all of us.

Juliana Taiwo Obalonye is deputy news editor at The Sun Newspapers