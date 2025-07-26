The final chapter of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will be written under the lights of Rabat’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday, July 26, and the Super Falcons of Nigeria are just 90 minutes away from completing Mission X.

Standing in their way are hosts Morocco; a rising force, hungry for a first-ever continental crown on home soil. The Atlas Lionesses, who made history by reaching their maiden WAFCON final in 2022, return with unfinished business and the roar of a packed Rabat crowd behind them.

But Nigeria? They come with legacy, scars turned into trophies, and the kind of institutional muscle that has defined African women’s football for over three decades.

Here are five reasons why the Super Falcons are primed to fly highest on Saturday night.

Nigeria’s defensive wall is built for the big stage

The old adage goes, “attack wins games, defence wins titles.” For Nigeria at WAFCON 2024, that mantra is gospel.

Through five matches, the Super Falcons have conceded just once; and it came from a penalty. No team has breached them from open play. That record speaks not just to tactical structure, but discipline, chemistry, and hunger.

The defensive quartet of Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, and Ashleigh Plumptre has matured into the tournament’s most feared unit. Add in the consistent brilliance of Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal; the reigning African Goalkeeper of the Year, and Nigeria’s backline feels impenetrable.

Behind the lines, midfield workhorses Halimatu Ayinde and captain Rasheedat Ajibade have plugged gaps, recycled possession, and shielded the defence with tireless discipline.

Come Saturday, if Morocco are to crack Nigeria’s code, they’ll need something they haven’t shown yet; an ability to break down an elite, organised wall.

Nigeria’s attack is sharp, unpredictable and unrelenting

Eleven goals. Eight different scorers. No team at WAFCON 2024 has shared the load quite like Nigeria.

Where Morocco lean on the firepower of Ghizlane Chebbak and Yasmin Mrabet, Nigeria spread their threat like wildfire. From Esther Okoronkwo’s four assists to Michelle Alozie’s timely goal against South Africa, to Ihezuo’s team high 3 goals, and Folashade Ijamilusi finding space and purpose with speed on the wings; everyone contributes, everyone delivers.

The beauty of Nigeria’s attack isn’t just its depth; it’s its unpredictability. Even with Asisat Oshoala, the six-time African Women’s Player of the Year, playing limited minutes (just 110 total), the Super Falcons have thrived in the final third.

When your most decorated forward is a luxury off the bench, you’re a problem.

Morocco’s defence is vulnerable and Nigeria will exploit it

On the surface, Morocco’s run to the final has been inspiring. But scratch beyond the scorelines, and you’ll find a defence that’s yet to convince.

The Atlas Lionesses have shipped six goals in five matches; the worst defensive record among semi-finalists. And while their attack dazzles, their midfield balance remains shaky. The duo of Chebbak and Mrabet have been lethal going forward but have left gaping holes behind them; something Ghana, DR Congo, and Zambia all exposed.

Coach Jorge Vilda has trusted the same defensive unit all tournament, but the cohesion hasn’t always clicked. Nigeria; with pace, width, and tactical movement, are primed to punish those lapses.

If the final turns into a tactical chess match, the Falcons’ control in transitions and ability to find space between the lines may prove decisive.

Experience isn’t bought, and Nigeria owns it

Finals are not always won by the best team; they’re often won by the calmest.

Nigeria don’t just have experience, they have finals experience. The Super Falcons have played in nine WAFCON finals, and won all nine. That unblemished record isn’t luck; it’s mental steel forged over decades of continental dominance.

From 1991 to 2018, Nigeria have created a dynasty. Nine WAFCON titles. Nine FIFA World Cup appearances. Four Olympic campaigns. And when the heat rises, they cool the room.

Morocco may have the crowd. But Nigeria have the know-how, and when the whistle blows in Rabat, don’t expect nerves from the team in green. Expect authority.

Ajibade and Oshoala are still the Trump Cards

The narrative this tournament has tilted toward new heroes. But finals often return to the familiar; the leaders, the legends, the statement-makers.

Rasheedat Ajibade, Nigeria’s captain, has been the tournament’s most consistent performer; three Woman of the Match awards, unmatched engine work, and vocal leadership. Her blend of grit and guile has underpinned Nigeria’s entire campaign.

And then there’s Asisat Oshoala.

The world-class forward has flown under the radar in Morocco; by design or by circumstance. But big games are her habitat. Whether it’s Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League or Nigeria at the World Cup, Oshoala rarely fades on nights like this.

If called upon, she could be the decisive difference; a trump card hiding in plain sight.

Verdict

Morocco’s rise has been impressive. Their vision, investment, and growth have shifted the landscape. But when legacy is on the line, when a 10th WAFCON crown beckons, the Super Falcons rarely blink.

This isn’t just about a final. It’s about history, dominance, and a reminder that no matter how fast others grow, Nigeria still sets the pace.

Saturday night in Rabat is not just a football match. It’s a coronation in waiting.

And the Falcons are ready to soar; again!