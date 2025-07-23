Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, ahead of a youth football tournament being held in his honour on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The Premier League star, who is currently in Nigeria, met with the governor as part of his homecoming tour.

Governor Sanwo-Olu took to Facebook to share the moment and express admiration for the young footballer.

“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria,” the governor wrote.

“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home.”

Adarabioyo’s visit comes just a day before the Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup, organised by the Lagos State Football Association.

The event is being held at the historic Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium) and is expected to draw aspiring footballers, fans, and stakeholders in grassroots sports.

“This will be fun!!! Tosin will be LIVE at the stadium,” organisers announced ahead of the cup competition.

Born in Manchester to Nigerian parents, Adarabioyo has represented England at youth levels but remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, the 27-year-old centre-back says he’s nearing a decision on where his international future lies.

While some reports in the past suggested the centre-back had turned down Nigeria call-ups, he has publicly denied doing so.

The Super Eagles have a history of welcoming England-born players with Nigerian roots into the national team setup.

Former Premier League stars like Victor Moses and Shola Ameobi chose to represent Nigeria after youth spells with England.

Most recently, Ademola Lookman — who won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with England — has become a key player for the Nigerian senior team, scoring important goals at AFCON 2024.

For many fans, Adarabioyo’s visit and his connection to local youth through the tournament reflect a growing interest in Nigerian football among players in the diaspora — a trend that continues to benefit the Super Eagles.

It is expected that the Chelsea defender’s presence at the youth tournament in Lagos will not only bring excitement to the young participants but also inspire a generation of players who see his journey as proof that global success and national pride can go hand in hand.