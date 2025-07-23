In a match that tested every ounce of character, the Super Falcons of Nigeria delivered when it mattered most; defeating South Africa 2–1 in a pulsating WAFCON 2024 semi-final clash on Tuesday night in Casablanca.

Despite being dragged into a tense second-half battle and conceding an equaliser via a penalty, Nigeria regrouped, showed resilience, and found a dramatic late winner through Michelle Alozie, sealing a record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final appearance for the nine-time champions.

Madugu applauds mental strength

Head coach Justine Madugu, who is leading Nigeria into a WAFCON final for the first time as head coach, was quick to credit his players for their unity and mental toughness in the face of adversity.

“The players’ morale was briefly shaken when we conceded, but they quickly regrouped, believed in themselves, and stayed focused,” Madugu said during his post-match press parley .

“We reminded them that the match isn’t over until the final whistle. Opportunities would still come, and we had to take them.”

It was a performance born out of experience and pain; this is a team that has been pushed, doubted, and tested for years, and on Tuesday, they passed another test.

Touchline chaos, tactical frustration, and a moment of redemption

Madugu didn’t hide his own frustration from the bench, especially as South Africa’s pressing game threatened to flip the momentum after their equaliser.

“At some point, we lost control and became careless—that was frustrating,” he admitted.

“But as a coach, you must stay composed and focus on encouraging your players, not adding to their pressure. We gathered them, reminded them of what was at stake, and they responded well.”

With Alozie’s lofted strike sailing past the South African goalkeeper late in the second half, Nigeria reclaimed the lead; and never let go.

Emotional victory, painful injury

After the final whistle, Rasheedat Ajibade, visibly overwhelmed, broke down in tears and couldn’t speak to the media. For Madugu, that moment captured the emotional weight of the occasion.

“The game was intense, and when you work hard to achieve something and succeed, emotions overflow,” he said.

“Gabriella’s injury was painful. Everyone was concerned, even the opposing bench. We pray for her full recovery.”

Salgado’s injury, sustained late in the game, temporarily halted play and united both teams in concern; yet another reminder of the high stakes and physical toll of continental football at this level.

The Mission: Double digits in Rabat

The win over South Africa has now set up a final showdown in Rabat on Saturday, where Nigeria will chase a historic 10th WAFCON title; a mark that would further extend their dominance on the continent.

For Madugu, for Ajibade, Oshoala, Alozie, and for every Falcon who has fought through the fire this tournament, Saturday is more than just a game. It’s legacy on the line.