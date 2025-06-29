Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set for a fiery face-off their against archrivals, Ghana’s Black Queens, in Casablanca on Sunday (today), as both sides wrap up their pre-tournament build-up for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

This fixture is the last tune-up before the competition kicks off on 5 July in Morocco. It offers far more than bragging rights. It is a dress rehearsal between two of Africa’s fiercest women’s football powerhouses, with one side desperate to reclaim glory and the other still chasing a maiden title.

Super Falcons eye tenth crown

For Nigeria, the goal is simple: defend dominance and secure a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

Since the inaugural tournament in 1998, the Super Falcons have cast a long shadow over African women’s football. But this new era comes with a new coach, Justin Madugu, who is walking a fine line between ambition and pressure.

“I am not under pressure,” Madugu told journalists in Morocco. “There will be stories and distractions, but we are staying focused on what lies ahead. We know our target. We are going for the trophy; that’s what doing well means for us. It is mission ‘X’ for every one of us.”

There’s more at stake than silverware. For Madugu, the interim role carries symbolic weight; a chance to shift perception about indigenous Nigerian coaches.

“We are not just representing ourselves; we are representing all Nigerian coaches,” he added. “If we succeed, it opens the door for others to be trusted with this kind of responsibility. If we fail, it makes things difficult for the next coach coming behind.”

Arrival and readiness

The 24-player Nigerian squad arrived in Casablanca on Wednesday night, linking up with Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, US) and Folasade Ijamilusi (China), who had jetted in earlier. Training continued in earnest, with the Ghana clash earmarked as a final opportunity to test combinations and chemistry before the tournament begins.

Earlier in the week, the Falcons held Portugal to a goalless draw in Lisbon, a match that provided the coaching crew with tactical insight and hints of what might be possible in Morocco.

Ghana want to break the glass ceiling

For Ghana, this isn’t just about preparing for WAFCON. It’s about belief.

Under Swedish head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the Black Queens are building something quietly formidable. Back-to-back wins in friendlies, 3-1 over Malawi and 4-2 over Benin Republic, have bolstered confidence, but Sunday’s showdown is the litmus test.

“Nigeria is one step up,” Björkegren admitted to the Ghana Football Association website. “One of the best teams in Africa with good players in almost every position. The game against Nigeria is going to be a very, very tough game.”

“But that’s also what we need now… We know we can score goals, and we have built a good defence, so it’s going to be fun to match up against one of the best teams.”

Ghana, twice WAFCON runners-up (1998, 2002), have never lifted the trophy. But in Casablanca, they’ll get a feel of what it takes to dethrone the queens of the continent.

Rivalry, respect, and a taste of what’s to come

Sunday’s 5 p.m. clash in Morocco is more than a friendly. It’s a preview of the fire and fury that will light up the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

For Nigeria, it’s about refining ruthlessness. For Ghana, it’s about proving they can finally step into the light. And for fans across the continent, it’s an early gift; a battle between two proud nations with history, hunger, and heart.

