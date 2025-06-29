The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, says he is overwhelmed with joy over Kwara United FC of Ilorin winning the 2025 President’s Federation Cup for the first time since the state was created in 1967.

In a statement he personally signed, the governor saluted the players, coaching crew, and management of Kwara United. He also commended the state’s sports commission and the Kwara United Supporters’ Club, saying the feat has brought joy to Kwarans at home and in the Diaspora.

Mr AbdulRazaq said the team’s triumph in the national competition testifies to the power of team spirit, discipline, determination, and grit.

He noted that the Harmony Boys’ victory over Abakaliki FC follows the triumph of the state’s contingent in the Senior President Debate Competition.

“This victory is not a coincidence. For three unbroken editions, our pupils under the State Universal Basic Education have remained the national champions in the President School Debate Competition. I commend the Kwara contingents that have made us proud,” he added.

He says, “All of these go to show that our feats in different aspects are not a flash in the pan, but are deserving fruits of hard work and strategic investments in youth development, sports, education, and other key sectors of the economy.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

IEDPU congratulates Kwara United

In a related development, the National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Abdulmumini Abdulmalik, rejoiced with Kwara United Football Club for winning the cup and congratulated Governor AbdulRazaq for the victory.

In a statement signed by Nurudeen Ibrahim, the IEDPU national publicity secretary, the union described the victory as a watershed in the state’s football history.

Mr Abdulmalik recalled that despite producing several great soccer stars and sides in the past, the state couldn’t win the coveted trophy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

