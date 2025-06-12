Okaka Football Club are still celebrating their deserved qualification to the Nationwide League One (NLO) promotion playoffs with eyes on the showdown at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.
The 2025 NLO season has not been short of drama, but surely there will be plenty of play-off magic as Nigeria’s third tier always boasts a frantic conclusion.
Chairman of the Lekki, Lagos-based Club, Arinze Madueke, said they will empty themselves for the Ijebu Ode centre lone promotion ticket.
“It has been our dream to reach the playoffs, and now that we have achieved that, we will leave no stone unturned to grab the promotion ticket”
|
“We are excitedly preparing as we are reassured by the transparency and zero-tolerance stance of the league management on misconduct displayed during the regular season”, Mr Madueke told journalists.
Okaka FC will open their Playoffs and promotion hopes on Thursday, 12 June against Magic Stars.
The next day, Friday the 13th, they have a derby match against Lekki United and will round off with a fixture against Ikorodu City FA on Sunday, 15 June.
The two-time Lagos divisional Football Association (LDFA) League winners and winners of Eko Football have seen a meteoric rise since their founding in 2022 and are determined to gain promotion to Nigeria’s second-tier league.
ALSO READ: LDFA League: Okaka FC emerge champions in debut season
Okaka FC topped the table in the Maracana B Centre of the NLO regular season with 13 points from eight games after winning four, drawing one and losing three to win the centre and qualify for the playoffs.
The team will miss three key players who recently travelled to Portugal for trials as part of their partnership with the newly launched www.futbolconect, a players’ scouting website.
The players’ trip is one of the high points of Okaka’s season.
Despite the absence of the players, the club enters the playoffs with high morale and a renewed focus, determined to cap off their season with a successful promotion campaign.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999