Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has said he regrets some of the posts he made about US President Donald Trump last week.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he declared that their war of words on social media had gone too far.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Mr Musk wrote.

His post comes days after Mr Trump said his relationship with Mr Musk was over.

Last week, Mr Trump and Mr Musk were engaged in a public feud that generated a flurry of reactions from Americans and people from around the world.

The duo, considered to have formed one of the strongest alliances in American politics, fell out after Mr Trump introduced the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which seeks to implement several policy changes.

Mr Musk called the bill “pork-filled disgusting abomination,” which should never have been passed by the US House of Representatives.

In one of his posts, Mr Musk alleged that Mr Trump had ties to convicted sex offender and financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” Mr Musk wrote on X, his social media platform.

Minutes later, he followed up with, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Mr Trump later announced plans to terminate Mr Musk’s government contracts in a Truth Social post, saying, the easiest way to save money” would be to “terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

Mr Musk, in response, said SpaceX, his private aerospace company, would begin decommissioning its Dragon Spacecraft. He later said SpaceX would not do so.

And at one point, Mr Musk even endorsed the possibility of impeaching the president and removing him from office, and installing Vice President JD Vance in his stead.

