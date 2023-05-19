On a thrilling final day of the season, Okaka Football Club emerged winners of the 2023 Lagos Divisional Football Association (LDFA) League in their debut season.

In the final match played Thursday at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Okaka defeated HOM Football Academy 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 score at full time.

In the closely fought final, Babatunde Damilola equalised for Okaka in the second half after they conceded in the first half, but victory was assured in the ensuing penalties shootout.

Earlier in the regular season and road to the league crown, Coach Adedeji Da-Silva-led Okaka team had finished second in group A behind PAT FC on goals difference.

Both teams ended with 18 points, winning six of the seven matches played and losing just one as they qualified for the Super Four playoffs alongside Pat FC.

The Lekki-based team beat all-comers to top their group ahead of HOM Football Academy, who placed second to set the stage for the championship game between the two sides.

Okaka FC will now represent LDFA in the forthcoming Eko Football League later this year.

The club chairman, Chioma Madueke, revealed his joy at the club’s progression.

He said: “The boys have done well and I commend them. I am joyous that we are indeed making progress, and we want to stay on the right track.”

“As a new team, we aim to keep moving forward as quickly as we can. We know we will not achieve all our goals in a hurry, but we will do it step by step.”

The team manager of the club, Bugana Tochukwu, was also full of joy and celebrated with his players.

“The team is just about a year old and we already won the State League. I am really proud of our boys. They really shocked other teams that took part in this league,” he stated.

Okaka FC also played in the ongoing NLO season but failed to win their group. But Bugana said they still have so much more to offer.

“Okaka FC have been on a meteoric rise up the football pyramid over this short period of existence. We will seek to organise more scouting events for our players to be scouted by foreign scouts.”

This is an exciting time for the club, and they are hoping to make next season a season of consolidation and continued evolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

