Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, said he did not disrupt the operations of Air Peace at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but was merely protesting the airline’s unjust treatment of Nigerian passengers, including himself.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo Governor, made headlines after a video showed him and other passengers confronting Air Peace staff at the airport on Wednesday.

In the viral footage, the senator expressed frustration at the airline’s handling of a scheduled Lagos-Abuja flight.

Following the video, Air Peace issued a statement accusing Mr Oshiomhole of disrupting its operations after missing a 6:30 a.m. flight on Wednesday.

However, at a press briefing on Wednesday evening, the senator denied the allegation, explaining that his actions were in defence of fellow passengers who were unfairly denied boarding despite complying with the airline’s check-in policies.

“I didn’t disrupt anything. I refused to let them sort me out while others were left stranded. They offered to help me once they recognised me. I said, don’t help me, enforce my rights like every other Nigerian. That’s the real problem. Big men get sorted, and the rest of Nigerians are ignored. If speaking out makes me a troublemaker, then I’ll cause trouble forever,” he said.

What happened?

Mr Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), narrated that the incident began on Tuesday evening when he arrived at the airport at 6:10 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. flight to Abuja. Although he said his luggage was checked in, he was denied a boarding pass because the check-in counter had closed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The senator said he and his aide had to stay overnight in a hotel before booking another 6:30 a.m. flight the following morning (Wednesday) after being stranded.

However, the next day, despite checking in online at 7:46 p.m. the previous night and arriving at the airport before 6:00 a.m., Mr Oshiomhole said he and many others were again denied boarding.

He said, “Yesterday, I got to the airport 40 minutes ahead. My luggage was already checked in. But they told me they had stopped issuing boarding passes. Meanwhile, I saw others arriving after me who were allowed to board.

“I got there at about five minutes past six. They told me the counter was closed. I told them, ‘No, I’ve already checked in.’ I showed them the evidence of my online check-in. Even before then, they had asked if I had checked in, and I told them yes, and that I had no luggage. They looked at it but still said the gate had been closed. Meanwhile, I noticed they were still taking other people in.

“So I asked how can you close boarding for a 6:30 flight at 6:05? What is the purpose of online check-in, then?’ If I had to go through another check-in process, what’s the point of checking in online?”

The senator also cited the example of a female passenger with a six-month-old baby who arrived at the airport at 5:55 a.m. but was denied boarding, despite the flight being scheduled for 6:30 a.m.

“While speaking to them, I saw many men and women who had been there even before me, with similar experiences. Basically, they were selling tickets on the spot at higher prices. I’ll give you an example. A lady bought her ticket for N146,000 online. She arrived at the airport at 5:55 a.m. for the 6:30 a.m. flight, after the gatemen had delayed her.

ALSO READ: Air Peace tackles Oshiomhole over Lagos Airport incident

“They told her she was late and that the counter had closed for check-in. She said that was impossible, as it wasn’t even 6:00 a.m. They told her she would be put on the next flight. She protested, saying, ‘Why? Put me on this flight.’ But they told her the flight was full and she would have to wait.

“Meanwhile, the airline was selling tickets on the spot for N250,000. To take advantage of the situation, they discouraged those who had bought tickets online at lower rates and sold to people willing to pay more. I was told the counter had closed. But people were still being allowed to buy new tickets at higher prices. Those of us who had booked online for N146,000 were told we were late, while they sold new tickets for N250,000. That is not policy enforcement, it is extortion,” he added.

Mr Oshiomhole also said he rejected attempts by security personnel and Air Peace staff to offer him preferential treatment.

“By the time the SSS and Air Force personnel came to find out what happened, they intervened and offered to put the woman on the next flight, the same offer they had made to me earlier. But to board that next flight, they told her she would have to pay N109,100. This was in addition to the original N146,000 ticket, meaning she would spend about N256,000 for a one-hour flight to Abuja. There were many others in the same situation, and everyone was shouting at the airport.

“I said to the manager, ‘You must follow the rules.’ Many people were stranded, except those who could afford another ticket. I followed the woman to the counter and told her to do whatever they asked. Those of us who were also prevented from flying gathered there. Even when an officer offered me access to a lounge, people around said, ‘Comrade, please don’t leave—this is how they’ve been treating us.’

“I had to send that woman N500,000. That’s basically what happened. I told them this cannot be allowed. I checked in online and arrived on time. The aircraft hadn’t taken off. I’m not supposed to check in twice. The rowdiness arose because many people were denied boarding while tickets were being sold on the spot to others,” he said.

What Nigerian aviation law says

Nigerian aviation law, primarily governed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCAR) and overseen by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), sets clear guidelines on passenger rights, airline responsibilities, and boarding procedures.

Airlines operating in Nigeria can set and enforce check-in and boarding deadlines, as long as they are communicated to passengers during ticket purchase and via other appropriate channels.

For domestic flights, most Nigerian airlines set check-in to close 45 minutes before scheduled departure, and boarding to close 15–20 minutes before takeoff.

For international flights, check-in may close 90 minutes before departure.

According to NCAA guidelines, the passenger must arrive at the airport with sufficient time to complete all pre-boarding formalities such as check-in and security clearance.

Online check-in does not exempt passengers from arriving at the airport in time for boarding unless otherwise stated by the airline.

Suppose a passenger fails to meet the airline’s check-in or boarding deadline, even by a few minutes, the airline is legally permitted to deny boarding, and compensation is not mandatory in such cases, as it’s not considered the airline’s fault.

However, the airline must apply its policies fairly and uniformly, without favouritism or arbitrary enforcement, in line with the NCAR Part 19, which prescribes passenger rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

