In a pulsating semi-final clash at the 2024 National Sports Festival, host state Ogun delivered a stunning performance to defeat the Golden Eaglets (Nigeria U-17 national team) 2-1 and book their spot in the men’s football final.
Buoyed by a passionate home crowd and inspired performances from Remo Stars’ duo Ahmed Akinyele and Joseph Abba, Ogun proved too strong for the star-studded national side in a match that had all the makings of a classic.
Ogun strikes first through Akinyele
The opening 20 minutes saw both teams sizing each other up in a cagey affair. But the breakthrough came shortly after when defender Ahmed Akinyele capitalised on a goalkeeping error to slot home a loose ball from a free-kick and hand Ogun a 1-0 lead.
Despite ramped-up pressure from the Eaglets, the host team’s backline held firm, ensuring the narrow lead stood until halftime.
|
Abba shines again, hits goal No. 5
The second half saw Ogun settle into their rhythm, moving the ball with confidence and precision. Their dominance paid off in the 61st minute when Joseph Abba, the tournament’s standout striker, added a second goal; his fifth of the tournament after finishing off a sweeping team move that left the Golden Eaglets exposed.
The national team managed to claw one back in the 80th minute through John Oguwche, but Ogun’s defence stayed resolute under intense pressure, securing a memorable 2-1 win.
Kwara edge Kaduna to set up blockbuster final
In the earlier semi-final fixture, Kwara State edged past Kaduna 1-0 courtesy of a 62nd-minute strike by Muhammad Abdullahi in another tightly contested encounter. The result sends Kwara into the final alongside Ogun in what promises to be a high-stakes gold medal showdown.
Final showdown set for May 27
Final (Gold Medal Match): Ogun vs Kwara – MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta
Third-Place Match: Golden Eaglets vs Kaduna – Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne
With the home team riding a wave of confidence and momentum, and Kwara looking sharp and disciplined, the stage is set for an electrifying climax to the men’s football event at the Gateway Games 2024.
READ ALSO: NSF 2025: Ogun clinches wheelchair basketball gold with dominant 8–1 final win
Meanwhile, in the female event, Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos flew their way into the final after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Team Ogun.
Shakirat Moshood made no mistake from six yards after the 2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists were awarded a penalty with minutes left in the encounter.
They will now face Team Delta in Tuesday’s grand finale, after the latter dismissed Team Osun 4-1 in the first semi final.
The third-place matches will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium, while the final of the male and female events will hold at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999