In a dazzling display of strength, strategy, and sheer determination, Team Ogun reaffirmed their dominance in wheelchair basketball, cruising past Team Oyo with a commanding 8–1 win in the mixed-event final at the ongoing National Sports Festival.

The final, held in front of an energetic crowd, was more than just a match; it was a showcase of unity, resilience, and sportsmanship.

From the very first whistle, Team Ogun seized control, dictating the pace of play and leaving no room for Oyo to mount a serious challenge.

The gold medal-winning team; Bailey Segun, Adetayo Kehinde, Adedeji Jumoke, and Obagbami Folashade; delivered a near-flawless performance.

Their synchronised movements, smart passing, and unwavering focus were a testament to months of preparation and teamwork.

Ogun’s offensive precision and rock-solid defense overwhelmed their opponents, who struggled to find rhythm or answers throughout the contest.

As the final buzzer echoed through the arena, fans erupted in cheers, celebrating yet another golden moment for the host state in para-sports.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For Ogun, this victory wasn’t just about the medal; it was about legacy, pride, and proving once again why they remain a force to be reckoned with in adaptive sports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

