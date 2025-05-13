Hundreds of passionate football lovers gathered at The Podium in Lekki over the weekend, not just to witness the latest instalment of El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, but to be part of LaLiga’s ever-growing fan engagement experience in Africa.
Despite being thousands of miles away from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, fans in Lagos were immersed in an electric atmosphere courtesy of LaLiga, DSTV and its partners – including MTN, and Rexona – who came together to deliver an evening of football, fun, and festivity.
From top-tier sound and music, delicious food and drinks, to exciting giveaways and interactive games, the event lived up to its billing, reaffirming LaLiga’s commitment to making Spanish football more accessible and culturally resonant across Africa.
“It’s more than just football – it’s a community,” said David Akinyemi, a long-time Real Madrid fan. “Even though my team lost, this atmosphere made it worth it. LaLiga knows how to make fans feel seen and appreciated.”
The watch party also featured Nigerian football legend and LaLiga ambassador Mutiu Adepoju, who mingled with fans and shared insights ahead of kickoff. “What LaLiga is doing in Nigeria is phenomenal. The passion here is real, and it’s growing every year,” he noted.
And the match didn’t disappoint.
In one of the most dramatic El Clásico showdowns in recent years, Barcelona roared back from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid 4-3. Kylian Mbappé stunned the crowd with a brace in the opening minutes, but Barça’s spirited response, capped by Raphinha’s double, sent the Lagos crowd into frenzy.
“I screamed so loud I lost my voice,” laughed Chioma Nwachukwu, a Barcelona fan draped in blaugrana. “This game had everything – goals, drama, and pure passion. Watching it with so many fans made it unforgettable.”
With Barcelona now seven points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and just three games remaining, the title is within their grasp.
And thanks to events like this, Nigerian fans are experiencing every moment with the same fervour as those in Spain.
As LaLiga continues to invest in grassroots initiatives, fan engagement, and unforgettable experiences on the continent, one thing is clear: Spanish football is not just being watched in Africa – it’s being lived.
