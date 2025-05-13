The police command in Akwa Ibom State has said that personnel from its marine division recently repelled sea pirates along the Oron-Calabar Waterway.
Timfon John, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday.
Ms John said that the command’s marine police personnel received an intelligence report of an ongoing pirate attack while conducting search-and-rescue operations along the waterway.
She said that no fewer than seven pirates were on a speedboat attacking innocent members of the public.
“Our marine police division swiftly mobilised operatives to the scene. The hoodlums engaged our personnel in a gun duel but were overpowered.
“The marine police gun power forced the pirates, who sustained bullets wounds, to escape into a shallow creek that was inaccessible to police boats.
“Subsequently, we invaded and successfully raided their camp, and recovered some items,” she said.
Ms John said that the items recovered during the raid included: one locally made gun, two rounds of K2 live ammunition, and two empty shells of K2 ammunition.
Also recovered were a speedboat fitted with a single 200 hp Yamaha engine gearbox, one 15 hp Yamaha engine, dismantled engine parts, an improvised toolbox, a petrol generator, an OX standing fan, among others.
The police spokesman said that efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.
