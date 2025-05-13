Two students of the University of Ibadan have won the French Embassy’s “Get Creative with Plastic” challenge.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan, by the university’s Director of Public Communication, Joke Akinpelu.

Ms Akinpelu explained that the challenge was part of the French Embassy’s Plastic Free Campus Awareness Initiative.

”UI was one of the 10 Nigerian universities selected to participate in this initiative, which was funded by the French Embassy Fund (FEF) Project.

”The initiative was championed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale and coordinated through the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN.

”The initiative received support from other management staffers,” she explained.

She disclosed that a professor, Aina Adeogun of the Department of Zoology, served as the focal person for the UI-FEF Campus Wide Initiative.

”Working closely with the Students’ Union Executive Committee, Directorate of Public Communication, and Information Technology and Media Services Unit, the team ensured robust student engagement and wide participation across the university community,” she said.

Ms Akinpelu noted that the institution’s contribution stood out significantly, with more than 300 students’ active participation and about 100 creative submissions for the challenge.

”UI recorded the highest level of engagement among all participating campuses, a feat that can only be from the institution as the ‘First and the Best’.

”Due to this extraordinary commitment, the university became the only university among the 10 to have two winners in the challenge,” she added.

She disclosed that the first winner was Debbie Paul, a 300 level student of the Department of Environmental Health Science, Faculty of Public Health in the Music Category.

”The second winner was Adekunle Akorede, also a 300 level student of the Department of Physiology, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences in the Writing Category,” she said.

She said that the recognition underscored the university’s leadership and sustained excellence in addressing plastic pollution and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

(NAN)

