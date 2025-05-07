Paris Saint-Germain have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in their history, after overcoming Arsenal 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate in a gripping semifinal second leg at Parc des Princes.

Luis Enrique’s side, already Ligue 1 champions, produced a resolute performance to knock out their third English opponent of the tournament — following victories over Aston Villa and Liverpool — and now stand one win away from European glory, with Inter Milan awaiting in the final on 31 May in Munich.

Composed PSG punish wasteful Arsenal

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in London, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal came out with intensity and carved out early chances, with Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli both threatening inside the first five minutes.

However, the hosts weathered the storm and gradually gained control.

The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Fabián Ruiz, unmarked on the edge of the box, scored his first-ever Champions League goal with a deflected strike that wrong-footed David Raya.

The goal left Arsenal with a mountain to climb — and PSG with one foot in the final.

Despite their possession, Arsenal found it difficult to breach PSG’s compact defensive line.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was again a colossus in goal, drawing chants from the home crowd for a string of saves, including a superb stop to deny Bukayo Saka just before the hour mark.

Hakimi strikes after penalty miss drama

PSG were handed a chance to put the tie beyond doubt in the 70th minute when a handball by Myles Lewis-Skelly gave them a penalty.

Vitinha stepped up but was denied by Raya — giving Arsenal a lifeline.

Moments later, Achraf Hakimi pounced on a defensive error by Thomas Partey, curling in a stunning shot to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, sending the Parc des Princes into raptures.

Saka briefly reignited Arsenal hopes with a composed finish in the 77th minute, capitalising on a lucky deflection from Leandro Trossard’s cross.

But the England star would soon rue a missed golden opportunity, blasting the ball over the bar in close range in the 80th minute.

Enrique’s tactical masterclass

Luis Enrique’s tactical nous shone through as PSG absorbed Arsenal’s pressure and struck clinically on the break.

With the likes of Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué troubling the Arsenal backline, PSG proved lethal when it mattered most.

The final whistle confirmed PSG’s 3-1 aggregate win, sparking celebrations across Paris as fans dream of lifting Europe’s most coveted club trophy for the first time.

All eyes on Munich

Paris Saint-Germain now turn their attention to Inter Milan, who edged out Barcelona in a thrilling 4-3 aggregate win.

The final, scheduled for 31 May at the Allianz Arena in Munich, promises to be an epic clash.

