Fresh crisis has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, as the High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, granted an order stopping the conduct of the party’s local government and state congresses.

The judge, Bamidele Omotoso, gave the order while ruling on Motion Exparte Number HAD/424M/2025 filed on 6 May by Afolabi Adedeji, a member of the party.

The suit was filed against the PDP, its acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; Caretaker Chairman of the party in Ekiti Dtate, Dare Adeleke, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The local government Congress slated for Wednesday, 7 May, was already ongoing when the court stopped the exercise.

The court ordered all parties to the suit to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

It also ordered that the PDP acting national chairman, national organising secretary and the state caretaker chairman be served the court order through their WhatsApp numbers.

“Leave is hereby granted to the claimant/applicant to serve the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants the Originating Process with its accompanying processes by substituted means, by pasting the afosesaid originating process on the wall of the 1st defendant’s office situate at Ajilosun Street, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“In addition, the claimant/applicant is granted leave to serve the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants vide their WhatsApp phone numbers 08047677070, 08035961850 and 08033242822 respectively.

“All parties in this case are hereby ordered to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, which is hereby fixed for hearing on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025,” the court ruled.

Mr Adedeji, the plaintiff, had sought an order of interim injunction, “retraining the defendants by themselves, privies, agents and successor-in-title/office, from accepting any list of persons who did not obtain election forms, participate in the elections and elected by the simple majority votes of the ward congress of the PDP in Ekiti State to act for the party, as delegates at any election of the party apart from those elected on 15 March.”

He also sought an order of the court to mark the originating summons as concurrent, and to issue and serve, the originating summons, and other accompany originating processes, and all other processes in the case on the first, second, third and fifth defendants, whose address is outside the jurisdiction of the court and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Congress successful despite court order

Despite the court order, the caretaker committee (CTC), Mr Adeleke, in a statement, expressed gratitude to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for ensuring the successful conduct of the LG congress.

He also appreciated the support of the electoral panel, INEC, police, State Security Service (SSS), and other security agencies in ensuring a hitch-free congress.

“I cannot express my appreciation enough for the marvellous job done by the committee led by the tireless and indefatigable Dr. Eddy Olafeso. Today’s peaceful outing shows how organised and dedicated the committee was in preparing for this congress,” he said.

The caretaker chairman further stated: “We are thrilled that the congress commenced and concluded smoothly, without any hitches. It is on record that we started ahead of schedule at 8:00 a.m., and by 12 noon, we had concluded.”

