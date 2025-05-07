This 2025 edition of Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership lecture will focus on governance, standardization and cybersecurity in artificial intelligence era, the organisers have said.

The lecture which will herald Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards (ABoICT Lecture 2025) hold on 24 May at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

The 16th edition of the award ceremony, according to Ken Nwogbo, editor-in-chief of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek and the organisers of the event, is a special edition to recognise and celebrate organisations and individuals in the ICT industry that have contributed to the growth of the sector.

“Most of these organizations and individuals have consistently being voted by our readers as leaders in their areas of operations and we have decided to reward them in this special edition, tag: ‘ICT Growth Edition 2025,” he said.

He added that, the AI governance framework outlines policies, principles, and practices to guide the ethical and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness.

“In the AI era, cybersecurity faces both new threats and opportunities, as AI’s capabilities are used by both defenders and attackers to launch sophisticated attacks and defenses.

“This requires a proactive approach, including AI-powered security tools, robust data security, and ethical AI development, emphasizing real-time monitoring, threat intelligence, and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals and AI researchers.

“Artificial intelligence transforms cybersecurity by automating responses to risks, detecting unusual activity, and even foreseeing possible dangers before they occur. While AI has various perks, such as better efficiency and faster risk identification, it also has challenges. Without proper oversight, these systems can be misused or make errors. Strong governance and ethical frameworks ensure AI technologies are used responsibly and effectively.,” he said.

The Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Distinguished (ABoICT Lecture 2024) is designed to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global Information and Communications Technologies map.

The lecture series is reserved for distinguished achievers in the ICT sector.

Past lecturers included Ernest Ndukwe, then executive vice chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Uche Orji, managing director/chief executive officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); Biodun Omoniyi, Managing Director/CEO, VDT Communications; Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director, Rack Centre Limited; Peter Adedayo Arogundade, managing director and chief executive officer, Sidmach Technologies Nigeria Limited; Oluseyi Akindeinde, founder, Hyperspace & NeuraL AI, John Obaro, CEO and founder of Systemspecs; and Isa Pantanmi, former minister of Communications and Digital Economy; among others.

