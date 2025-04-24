Three Nigerian players from Unicorns Football Club of Ilorin are set for trials at English Premier League (EPL) club, Nottingham Forest in Nottingham, UK.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nottingham Forest currently sit fourth on the EPL table with 60 points, and are one of the clubs in pole position out of the five clubs slugging it out for the Champions League spots.

The Three Nigerians, left winger Olamide Olasehinde, central defender Sulyman Quadri, and midfielder Sanni Adebayo, have arrived in the UK for a two-week trial with the club.

Unicorns FC CEO, Victor Awoniyi, expressed his excitement about the trials and told NAN that his ultimate goal is to utilise the opportunity to showcase the country’s abundant football talents.

The trio’s trial is part of a larger trend, with Unicorns FC having successfully sent no fewer than nine other players abroad in the last one year.

Secretary of the team, Suleiman Atunrase, accompanied the players during their stay in the UK, allowing them to focus on the game.

This opportunity comes as English football continues to attract top talent worldwide.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who expressed delight at the opportunity, noted that representing Nigeria in major international tournaments, such as the U-15 and U-17 World Cups, was a pivotal moment in his career.

He, however, noted that many young talents in Nigeria are not as fortunate as he was, hence the need to create a platform where these talents can showcase their skills.

“With Nigeria’s vast pool of talented individuals, making it to the national team is a remarkable achievement.

“By creating opportunities for these young talents, we are not only giving them a chance to showcase their skills but also making their dreams a reality,” Awoniyi said.

He further explained that providing platforms for young talents to develop and grow is essential in nurturing the next generation of football stars.

“It’s a privilege to be part of initiatives that help young players achieve their goals and pursue their passions.

“I can assure you that arrangements are also in top gear to send more players across Europe for a chance to achieve their dreams,” he said.

(NAN)

